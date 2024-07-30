Corbin Carroll completes 5-run 9th with walk-off D-backs HR

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll whacked a two-run homer to complete a five-run comeback in the ninth inning and walk it off at Chase Field for a wild 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Arizona was in a big hole early after starter Jordan Montgomery gave up six runs in the first two innings. The D-backs trailed 8-2 through six innings before a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single in the seventh and Joc Pederson RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to four.

Three straight hits in the ninth followed, an Alek Thomas triple, Perdomo RBI single and Ketel Marte two-run homer to all of a sudden make it a one-run game with no outs.

This just got interesting! 😬 pic.twitter.com/FTspAqWFGO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 30, 2024

Catcher Gabriel Moreno lined out and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, setting up the heroics for the pinch-hitting Carroll.

CORBIN CARROLL PINCH-HIT WALKOFF HOME RUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/923dqFuPzY — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 30, 2024

Carroll now has six home runs in the month of July after entering with just two.

D-backs reliever Joe Mantiply got the win while Washington reliever Kyle Finnegan collected the loss by surrendering five earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched. Finnegan came into Monday with 28 saves and a 2.47 ERA.

