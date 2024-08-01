Being a new face in a new place can be quite an adjustment. As some rookies enter their first year on their first pro team, they are getting a taste of how to adapt to their new home.

In a video put together by Fanatics, several rookies were given a welcoming introduction from some notable fans across the NFL.

New Washington Commanders quarterback and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels received a special message from Phoenix Suns forward and Commanders fan Kevin Durant.

We couldn't think of a better way to introduce these young stars to their new cities. Welcome home, 2024 @NFL Rookies. pic.twitter.com/7HuiUfv6aN — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 31, 2024

Durant, who is from the Washington D.C. area, has not been shy of showing off his fandom for the Commanders. The Suns star has complimented Daniels in the past for his incredible playmaking abilities.

Daniels was taken by the Commanders after he led the LSU Tigers to a 10-3 record, which featured a bowl win over Wisconsin.

In December, he became the first LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy since Joe Burrow in 2019. Daniels passed for 3,812 yards to go with 40 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before spending his last two years with the Tigers, Daniels transferred from Arizona State.

In three seasons with the Sun Devils, he led ASU to two bowl appearances, passed for a combined 6,024 yards to go with 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cardinals running back Trey Benson featured in video

Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson has also been adapting to his new home. The Cardinals’ 2024 third-round pick said in the Fanatics ad that he had never seen a cactus prior to getting drafted.

With training camp now in session, he will look to stand out like a Saguaro and compete for snaps alongside fellow running backs James Conner, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.