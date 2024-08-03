Close
Arizona Wildcats' named to preseason award watch lists, All-American teams

Aug 3, 2024

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita...

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after catching a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


The Arizona Wildcats will kick off this upcoming season beginning a new era in the Big 12 Conference under first-year head coach Brent Brennan.

With the season being a month away and expectations high for a team returning a good number of starters, several Wildcats will be on the lookout for key awards and honors at the end of the season.

Here is a list of Wildcats making preseason watch lists and All-American teams.

WR Tetairoa McMillan

  • Maxwell Award
  • Athlon Sports Preseason First Team All-American (Offense)
  • Walter Camp Preseason All-American (Offense)
  • Phil Steele Preseason All-American (Offense)

QB Noah Fifita

  • Maxwell Award
  • Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
  • Phil Steele Preseason All-American
  • Athlon Sports Preseason All-American

DB Tacario Davis

  • Jim Thorpe Award
  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy
  • Athlon Sports Preseason Third Team All-American
  • Phil Steele Preseason All-American

LB Jacob Manu

  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy
  • Phil Steele Preseason All-American
  • Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth Team All-American

OL Jonah Savaiinaea

  • Outland Trophy
  • Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
  • Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-American

Arizona Wildcats’ named to preseason award watch lists, All-American teams