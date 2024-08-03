Arizona Wildcats’ named to preseason award watch lists, All-American teams
Aug 3, 2024, 7:03 AM
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona Wildcats will kick off this upcoming season beginning a new era in the Big 12 Conference under first-year head coach Brent Brennan.
With the season being a month away and expectations high for a team returning a good number of starters, several Wildcats will be on the lookout for key awards and honors at the end of the season.
Here is a list of Wildcats making preseason watch lists and All-American teams.
WR Tetairoa McMillan
- Maxwell Award
- Athlon Sports Preseason First Team All-American (Offense)
- Walter Camp Preseason All-American (Offense)
- Phil Steele Preseason All-American (Offense)
QB Noah Fifita
- Maxwell Award
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
- Phil Steele Preseason All-American
- Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
DB Tacario Davis
- Jim Thorpe Award
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy
- Athlon Sports Preseason Third Team All-American
- Phil Steele Preseason All-American
LB Jacob Manu
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy
- Phil Steele Preseason All-American
- Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth Team All-American
OL Jonah Savaiinaea
- Outland Trophy
- Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
- Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-American