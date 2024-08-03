The Arizona Wildcats will kick off this upcoming season beginning a new era in the Big 12 Conference under first-year head coach Brent Brennan.

With the season being a month away and expectations high for a team returning a good number of starters, several Wildcats will be on the lookout for key awards and honors at the end of the season.

Here is a list of Wildcats making preseason watch lists and All-American teams.

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Maxwell Award

Athlon Sports Preseason First Team All-American (Offense)

Walter Camp Preseason All-American (Offense)

Phil Steele Preseason All-American (Offense)

QB Noah Fifita

Maxwell Award

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Phil Steele Preseason All-American

Athlon Sports Preseason All-American

DB Tacario Davis

Jim Thorpe Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Athlon Sports Preseason Third Team All-American

Phil Steele Preseason All-American

LB Jacob Manu

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Phil Steele Preseason All-American

Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth Team All-American

OL Jonah Savaiinaea

Outland Trophy

Athlon Sports Preseason All-American

Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-American