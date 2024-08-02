Valley native and point guard TyTy Washington has agreed to join the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington, who attended Phoenix’s Cesar Chavez High School and then Chandler’s AZ Compass Prep, has 42 games of NBA experience with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.

He averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 assists over 14 minutes per game as a rookie with Houston in 2022-23 before finding limited opportunities in Milwaukee last season.

The 22-year-old joins rookie wing Jalen Bridges and Collin Gillespie, who fill out the Suns’ three two-way slots that do not count against the 15-man roster maximum. They could shuttle between the NBA squad and new G League team, the Valley Suns.

Washington spent a single year in college at Kentucky, where he averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45% overall and 35% from three.

His connection to Phoenix other than sharing an agent with recent signee Tyus Jones is that he played last year under new Suns assistant Chaisson Allen with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League.

There over 24 games, he averaged 21.3 points and 8.3 assists while shooting 47% overall and 43% from deep on a high volume of 6.5 attempts per game.

The addition builds Phoenix’s depth chart of lead guards along with Jones, Monte Morris and Gillespie.

