Geraldo Perdomo gets silent treatment after hitting 1st home run of season

Aug 7, 2024, 3:17 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo celebrates his home run with teammates in the second inning o...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo celebrates his home run with teammates in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Sometimes in life, what is expected can also be unexpected.

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo got a taste of the unexpected in Game 1 of a two-game doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Perdomo went yard for the first time this season off Guardians pitcher Ben Lively in the top of the second inning to give the Diamondbacks an early 2-0 lead.

As he walked back into the dugout, Perdomo expected an outpouring of support from his teammates.

Instead, he received the silent treatment.

The players did their best to ignore Perdomo for about 10 seconds, but they later embraced him to celebrate hitting his first dinger of the year.

The Diamondbacks went on to win the game 7-3, clinching their seventh straight series win and has won 10 of their last 11 series.

Arizona has not lost a series since it hosted the Minnesota Twins back in June.

