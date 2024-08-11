PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated starting pitcher Merrill Kelly from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Kelly will make his first start since April 15, as he landed on the IL with a teres major strain on April 20. He threw a rehab start for High-A Hillsboro on Tuesday, getting through four innings with 62 pitches.

“Really happy for Merrill, knowing how hard he’s been working to make this day happen,” manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Saturday.

Eduardo Rodriguez made his season debut on Wednesday after missing the first four months with a shoulder strain, and the D-backs have their fully-assembled rotation healthy for the first time all year.

Kelly was instrumental to Arizona’s pennant chase last season, creating a dynamic 1-2 punch with Zac Gallen. Kelly started 30 games in 2023 with a 3.29 ERA, and he rose to the occasion in the postseason. Arizona won three of his four playoff starts, of which he allowed six earned runs in 24 innings (2.25 ERA).

The 35-year-old veteran has been one of baseball’s most reliable starters over the previous two seasons. Between 2022-23, Kelly ranked 10th in MLB with 378 innings, despite a blood clot and cramping issues that came up last season.

“It’s tough when you miss a guy with that caliber and what he means to this team and organization,” Gallen said on Saturday. “The thing for us was to hold our head above water around the trade deadline and get those guys back, so now we’re starting to get the gang back together and a lot of guys are energized by that.”

Kelly will face a Phillies team he bested in Game 6 of the NLCS last October with a chance to claim a series win.

Diamondbacks’ corresponding move

The D-backs needed to create a spot on both the active and 40-man roster for Kelly.

The club optioned Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno and designated Humberto Castellanos for assignment.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:10 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

