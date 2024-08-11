PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte limped off the field after an awkward play at second base during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

One inning later, ace starter Zac Gallen walked off the field gingerly with training staff, another brutal sight for a club that has dealt with key injuries all year.

The D-backs announced Marte exited with a left ankle contusion.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs dove into second but slid over the bag in the fourth, falling into Marte’s glove and ankle area as he applied a tag.

Marte went down immediately, holding his left leg. He stood and attempted to move around, but the All-Star eventually limped off the field with the trainer.

Kevin Newman entered the game in place of Marte at second base.

Ketel Marte left the game after his leg got caught underneath a slide into second pic.twitter.com/I3tkttSy7l — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2024

Marte had started the game with a bang, hitting a solo home run off Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. It was Marte’s 30th home run of the season and 10th in first innings.

The switch-hitter became the sixth Diamondbacks player in franchise history with multiple 30-homer seasons. The other five are Steve Finley, Luis Gonzalez, Mark Reynolds, Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Walker.

Marte also became the sixth player in baseball this season to hit the 30-homer plateau.

Marte leads the D-backs with 129 hits, 30 home runs, 81 RBIs, a .299 batting average and 6.0 bWAR. He has thrust himself into the NL MVP conversation, as his season has lifted the Diamondbacks into contention for not only a wild card spot but the NL West.

Zac Gallen exits vs. Phillies

Gallen threw a curveball to Phillies star Bryce Harper, who chopped it up the middle. Gallen twisted his body to stab at it with his glove to no avail.

After the play, a trainer came onto the field, followed by manager Torey Lovullo and pitching coach Brent Strom. Gallen walked off the field after 87 pitches.

Gallen’s book closed at 4.1 innings, one earned run, five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Kevin Ginkel quickly warmed up and entered the game, stranding a runner at third base.

The Diamondbacks’ rotation got Eduardo Rodriguez back from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday, and Merrill Kelly is set to make his first start since April 15 on Sunday.

Gallen spent a month on the injured list this season with a strained right hamstring. He returned on June 29.

The Diamondbacks have already lost two starting position players to injury over the past couple weeks, as Walker went on the 10-day injured list on July 30 with a strained oblique. Catcher Gabriel Moreno landed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday with a groin strain.

