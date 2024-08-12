Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football lands in preseason Associated Press top 25 rankings

Aug 12, 2024, 9:15 AM

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats react on the bench during the final moments of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats will enter the 2024 college football season in a competitive grouping of contenders in their new Big 12 Conference. The Associated Press top 25 poll released on Monday paralleled the Coaches Poll, ranking Brent Brennan’s Wildcats as the No. 21 team in the nation.

Of teams in its new conference, Arizona is ranked as the fourth-best team and behind No. 12 Utah, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Kansas State.

The Wildcats are also just ahead of No. 22 Kansas, the fifth and final Big 12 team in the top 25.

Georgia is No. 1 in the AP’s preseason college football poll for the second straight year as the superconference era begins with the SEC and Big Ten dominating the top 10 of the rankings.

The Bulldogs received 46 first-place votes and 1,532 points in the Top 25 released Monday and the SEC powerhouse finished comfortably ahead of No. 2 Ohio State (15 first-place votes and 1,490 points) of the Big Ten.

New Big Ten member Oregon is No. 3, receiving one first-place vote from the panel of 62 media members who cover college football. Texas, which joins Georgia in the Southeastern Conference this season, is fourth.

The Big Ten and SEC each have four teams in the top 10.

Conference realignment has reduced the Power Five to the Power Four, with the Pac-12 whittled to just two schools. The Big Ten now has 18 schools. The Atlantic Coast Conference has 17 football teams, and the SEC and Big 12 each have 16.

All the movement created an unprecedented preseason poll with just four conferences represented: The SEC leads with nine ranked teams. The Big Ten has six, the Big 12 has five and the ACC has four.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Preseason AP college football rankings 2024

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (46) 0-0 1532 4
2. Ohio St. (15) 0-0 1490 10
3. Oregon (1) 0-0 1403 6
4. Texas 0-0 1386 3
5. Alabama 0-0 1260 5
6. Mississippi 0-0 1189 9
7. Notre Dame 0-0 1122 14
8. Penn St. 0-0 1060 13
9. Michigan 0-0 995 1
10. Florida St. 0-0 971 6
11. Missouri 0-0 927 8
12. Utah 0-0 887
13. LSU 0-0 804 12
14. Clemson 0-0 689 20
15. Tennessee 0-0 629 17
16. Oklahoma 0-0 566 15
17. Oklahoma St. 0-0 538 16
18. Kansas St. 0-0 526 18
19. Miami 0-0 492
20. Texas A&M 0-0 292
21. Arizona 0-0 237 11
22. Kansas 0-0 231 23
23. Southern Cal 0-0 172
24. NC State 0-0 171 21
25. Iowa 0-0 140 24

Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

Arizona Football

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona Wildcats’ named to preseason award watch lists, All-American teams

The Arizona Wildcats will kick off this upcoming season with high expectations for Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and more.

3 hours ago

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats land on Bruce Feldman’s 2024 ‘Freaks List’

Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea of the Arizona Wildcats made Bruce Feldman's Freaks List of the best college football athletes.

2 days ago

Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona's new president...

KTAR.com

University of Arizona hires Suresh Garimella as new president

University of Vermont president Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona’s new leader.

3 days ago

Arizona's Nick Foles (8) throws the ball against Arizona State during the first quarter of an NCAA ...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles announces retirement

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles retired Thursday. His resume includes a Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles.

4 days ago

Colorado football quarterback Shadeur Sanders...

Haboob Blog

‘Darts only’: College football runs with Colorado’s terrible highlight edit

The Colorado Buffaloes inadvertently started the Darts Only meme after posting a highlight edit of quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

4 days ago

Athletic director Dave Heeke and new head coach Brent Brennan of the Arizona Wildcats pose for a ph...

Arizona Sports

Arizona ranked No. 21 in preseason college football coaches poll

Arizona is among five Big 12 schools ranked in the top-25 of the first edition of the coaches poll released on Monday.

7 days ago

Arizona football lands in preseason Associated Press top 25 rankings