Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant purchases minority stake in French soccer club PSG

Aug 13, 2024, 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

Kevin Durant poses with a PSG uniform...

Kevin Durant poses with a PSG uniform. (Screenshot/PSG video)

(Screenshot/PSG video)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Athletic reported that Durant used his investment firm, Boardroom Sports Holdings, bought “single digit millions” of shares via Arctos Sports Partners, which has already invested in PSG.

The private investment firm itself owns 12.5% of the club. The total valuation of PSG is estimated at €4.25 billion, according to The Athletic.

RELATED STORIES

Arctos Partners owns shares of some NBA clubs, but Durant using the firm only attaches him to PSG, a French Ligue 1 soccer team.

Durant, along with his friend and business partner Rich Kleiman, toured PSG’s training center near Paris while the basketball player was in the country playing for the Americans in the Olympics. They met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Durant has already invested in MLS team Philadelphia Union, and his partnership follows a group of American athletes investing in overseas soccer clubs.

Tom Brady (Birmingham City) and J.J. Watt (Burnley) are notable players who recently invested in European clubs.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez...

Haboob Blog

Kevin Durant slides into summer and delivers a new meme after Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez is your new favorite Phoenix Suns summer meme.

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The world now sees the Devin Booker Arizona knows and loves

The world now sees the Devin Booker Arizona knows and loves. Burns & Gambo discuss.

4 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The world now sees the Devin Booker Arizona knows and loves

The world now sees the Devin Booker Arizona knows and loves. Burns & Gambo discuss.

21 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers' Intuit Dome exterior...

Arizona Sports

NBA schedule: Suns reportedly visit Clippers for debut of Intuit Dome

The Phoenix Suns will visit the newest NBA arena on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to face the Clippers as Los Angeles debuts the Intuit Dome.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why Olympic performances from Phoenix Suns, Mercury should give fans hope

Following standout performances on the world stage at the Paris Olympics from Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper, as well as Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Dan Bickley says Mat Ishbia and fans should be hopeful for a championship in Phoenix.

1 day ago

A general view inside the stadium as Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee, ack...

Dan Bickley

Paris Olympics’ display of celebration keeps Olympic dream alive

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris keeps Olympic dream alive in display of celebration, Dan Bickley writes.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant purchases minority stake in French soccer club PSG