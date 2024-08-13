Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Athletic reported that Durant used his investment firm, Boardroom Sports Holdings, bought “single digit millions” of shares via Arctos Sports Partners, which has already invested in PSG.

The private investment firm itself owns 12.5% of the club. The total valuation of PSG is estimated at €4.25 billion, according to The Athletic.

🏀 Kevin Durant at the PSG Campus 🤝 📺 Before tonight's final, take a look back at Kevin Durant's visit to the PSG Campus 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/qZjHEXfPBW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2024

Arctos Partners owns shares of some NBA clubs, but Durant using the firm only attaches him to PSG, a French Ligue 1 soccer team.

Durant, along with his friend and business partner Rich Kleiman, toured PSG’s training center near Paris while the basketball player was in the country playing for the Americans in the Olympics. They met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Durant has already invested in MLS team Philadelphia Union, and his partnership follows a group of American athletes investing in overseas soccer clubs.

Tom Brady (Birmingham City) and J.J. Watt (Burnley) are notable players who recently invested in European clubs.

Follow @AZSports