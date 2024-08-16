Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Where are the Diamondbacks in the NL West and Wild Card standings?

Aug 15, 2024, 5:35 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 in a baseball game at Petco Park on July 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres came out of the MLB All-Star break red-hot to not only push themselves atop the National League Wild Card race but challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

Over 25 games to begin the second half of the schedule, they held the league’s two best records during that span and found themselves deadlocked by overall record at 69-53 to own the top two Wild Card slots.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona notably went 20-5 through its first eight series of the post-All-Star break schedule, leading MLB in batting average and slugging.

And that put them firmly in reach of the division-rival Dodgers, who have ended 10 of the last 11 seasons as NL West champions.

2024 NL West and NL Wild Card standings — Diamondbacks race for the playoffs

NL West standings Team Record Games back from division lead Last 10
1 Los Angeles Dodgers 71-51 6-4
2 Arizona Diamondbacks 69-53 2.0 9-1
3 San Diego Padres 69-53 2.0 9-1
NL Wild Card standings Team Record Games back from final playoff spot Last 10
1 Arizona Diamondbacks 69-53 +4.0 9-1
2 San Diego Padres 69-53 +4.0 9-1
3 Atlanta Braves 64-56 4-6
Out New York Mets 62-59 2.5 4-6

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte acknowledges fans as he celebrates after his solo-home run agains...

Associated Press

NL West is baseball’s hottest division race as Diamondbacks battle Dodgers, Padres

The NL West race is heating up as the Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Padres are some of the hottest teams in baseball since the All-Star break.

2 hours ago

Upper Deck Golf is trading in the baseball diamond for greens when it comes to Phoenix December 6-8...

Arizona Sports

Golf experience coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field for 3 days later this year

Hole-in-ones and not home runs are coming to Chase Field for three days in December. Upper Deck Golf is taking over Chase Field in December.

5 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2025 spring training schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their spring training schedule for the 2025 season.

8 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy...

Kevin Zimmerman

By the numbers: The Diamondbacks are the best team since the All-Star break

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 20-5 since the MLB All-Star break and surging to keep pace with the San Diego Padres.

11 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

‘Best version’ of Jake McCarthy is on remarkable heater for surging Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball throughout the past several weeks, but what allows him to stay consistent?

1 day ago

Eugenio Suarez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks continue push as baseball’s hottest team with 6-1 homestand

The D-backs came back home on a high note after sweeping Cleveland, and they kept that same energy with a 6-1 homestand.

1 day ago

Where are the Diamondbacks in the NL West and Wild Card standings?