The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres came out of the MLB All-Star break red-hot to not only push themselves atop the National League Wild Card race but challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

Over 25 games to begin the second half of the schedule, they held the league’s two best records during that span and found themselves deadlocked by overall record at 69-53 to own the top two Wild Card slots.

Arizona notably went 20-5 through its first eight series of the post-All-Star break schedule, leading MLB in batting average and slugging.

And that put them firmly in reach of the division-rival Dodgers, who have ended 10 of the last 11 seasons as NL West champions.

2024 NL West and NL Wild Card standings — Diamondbacks race for the playoffs

NL West standings Team Record Games back from division lead Last 10 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 71-51 — 6-4 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 69-53 2.0 9-1 3 San Diego Padres 69-53 2.0 9-1 NL Wild Card standings Team Record Games back from final playoff spot Last 10 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 69-53 +4.0 9-1 2 San Diego Padres 69-53 +4.0 9-1 3 Atlanta Braves 64-56 — 4-6 Out New York Mets 62-59 2.5 4-6

