ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

Sep 16, 2024, 7:25 AM | Updated: 7:31 am

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 in a baseball game at Petco Park on July 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres came out of the MLB All-Star break red-hot to not only push themselves atop the National League Wild Card race but challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

Over 25 games to begin the second half of the schedule, they held the league’s two best records during that span and found themselves deadlocked by overall record at 69-53 to own the top two Wild Card slots.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona notably went 20-5 through its first eight series of the post-All-Star break schedule, leading MLB in batting average and slugging.

And that put the Diamondbacks firmly in reach of the division-rival Dodgers, who have ended 10 of the last 11 seasons as NL West champions.

Here’s a look at the divisional race as the D-backs and Padres chase the Dodgers.

Diamondbacks standings in the NL West

Team Record Games back from division lead Last 10
1. Los Angeles Dodgers 88-61 4-6
2. San Diego Padres 85-65 3.5 6-4
3. Arizona Diamondbacks 83-66 5.0 5-5

Here’s a look at the NL Wild Card race as the D-backs and Padres attempt to cling to playoff positioning while the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets give chase.

Where are the Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card standings?

Team Record Games back from final playoff spot Last 10
1. San Diego Padres 85-65 +3.5 6-4
2. Arizona Diamondbacks 83-66 +2.0 5-5
3. New York Mets 81-68 6-4
3. Atlanta Braves 81-68 5-5

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery to start Tuesday vs. Rockies

After making four appearances out of the bullpen, Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Jordan Montgomery will start on Tuesday vs. the Rockies.

13 minutes ago

Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his seventh inning solo home run at Coors Fie...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks bullpen falters again in walk-off loss to Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen continues to have issues, the latest of which was protecting a 2-1 lead in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

12 hours ago

D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo...

Arizona Sports

D-backs option catcher Adrian Del Castillo, recall reliever Scott McGough

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo to Triple-A Reno on Monday and recalled reliever Scott McGough.

18 hours ago

Diamondbacks and Padres are in the thick of the Wild Card race...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Wild Card scoreboard watching guide: Schedules for Padres, Mets, Braves

The Diamondbacks have 13 games left on the schedule, but which teams will their fellow NL Wild Card contenders play down the stretch.

22 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs walk off a wild one to beat Brewers in extras

The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th inning on Sunday, as Eugenio Suarez blasted a deep fly ball off the wall.

2 days ago

Gabriel MORENO...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks reinstate Gabriel Moreno from injured list, Paul Sewald to IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated starting catcher Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day injured list after he missed six weeks with a left adductor strain.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?