Arizona State men’s basketball will return head coach Bobby Hurley to his alma mater when the Sun Devils face the Duke Blue Devils for a charity exhibition game this coming season.

The “Brotherhood Run” game will pit Hurley against another former Duke player, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer. It take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Proceeds will benefit Duke Children’s Hospital.

“I’m grateful to Jon Scheyer and Duke Basketball for working with Arizona State basketball to make this exhibition game a reality,” Hurley said in a release. “It will be special for me to return to Cameron Indoor.

“Our team is excited for the opportunity to compete against a storied basketball program prior to embarking on our regular season schedule. The collaboration between Duke and Arizona State to put together this charity exhibition game supporting Duke Children’s Hospital is very meaningful to both programs.”

Hurley broke the NCAA men’s basketball assist record for his career after leading Duke to a 119-26 (.821) mark while playing there. The Blue Devils went to three Finals Fours and won titles in 1991 and 1992.

The former Blue Devil has led the Sun Devils for 10 seasons now and has a 155-131 record at Arizona State.

The exhibition will feature Duke’s top-rated recruiting class facing Hurley’s No. 9-rated group of incoming freshmen, by 247Sports.com’s team rankings.

Duke lost its top four scorers from a year ago, including NBA Draft picks Kyle Filipowski and guard Jared McCain. But they return guard Tyrese Proctor and add power forward Cooper Flagg, who is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 draft. He is the the most highly regarded college prospect since Zion Williamson came out of Duke in 2019.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg and five-star center Khaman Maluach will be a strong test for Arizona State’s five-star big man Jayden Quaintance, who is the highest-rated recruit to ever land at ASU.

Arizona State’s recruiting class is also highlighted by guard Joson Sanon, who reclassified to enter college a year early and flipped his commitment from the rival Arizona Wildcats.

Duke and ASU have played one another once in their histories, at Madison Square Garden in 2009. Scheyer scored 16 points to lead Duke to a 64-53 win.

