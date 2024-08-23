TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride hasn’t received the same type of fanfare that rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen since getting picked No. 4 overall this past April.

The attention has largely been on Harrison — rightfully so — but McBride is quietly building up for what should be his best season as a pro following a breakout 2023.

A look at three big reasons behind that thinking:

Only green grass in front of him

Not that long ago — before McBride’s breakout began — the tight end found himself slotted behind former starter Zach Ertz for nearly half the season.

In the seven games Ertz was still a member of the team, McBride had just 15 catches and 170 yards to show for. Only once (Week 7) during that span did he see six targets come his way.

It wasn’t until Ertz’s departure that McBride really got the opportunity to make an impact offensively behind 66 balls for 655 yards and three touchdowns. Only once (Week 9) during that span did he not see six targets come his way.

Now, with no one in front of him on the depth chart, McBride has a golden opportunity to blow by the 825 yards and three scores he had a year prior.

The confidence in knowing he’s TE1 on top of his understanding of the system are two huge factors in achieving that.

“I feel more comfortable in this offense being here with Drew for a second year in this offense and knowing what the tight end is expected to do. In that aspect I feel very confident,” McBride said Thursday.

“Then coming into the season knowing that I’m going to be the first guy on the depth chart, the first guy out there that really eases my mind. Makes me want to work harder, makes me want to keep that job, but at the same time, it gives me a little more freedom to go out there and just play.”

The K1 connection

There’s no denying Arizona’s offense had an uptick when quarterback Kyler Murray returned to action following a torn ACL suffered the year prior.

That’s not to say there weren’t some clear misfires between the signal caller and his pass catchers. Among those most noticeable was the miscommunication between Murray and McBride that resulted in an interception against the Atlanta Falcons, though they still linked up for 131 yards on eight catches in the Week 10 win.

Since then, the pair have continued building chemistry in a run-first offense that loves utilizing its tight ends. Their timing and confidence with one another throughout training camp showed that.

Trey McPlay to get you through the off day. And shoutout to @PaulCalvisi on the top-tier nickname.#AZCardinals #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/Do0ffhWGp5 — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) July 31, 2024

“We’ve done a great job in trying to iron out all those things we had mistakes on last year, trying to put ourselves in those situations again,” McBride said. “That interception in Atlanta comes up, where he wanted me to stop … but we’ve kinda got that stuff all ironed out.

“I feel like we’re on a really good page, our connection’s great. I think we continue to keep playing together, continue to keep getting reps and it’s just going to keep getting better. I’m excited. I think Kyler’s going to have a great year.”

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride feels like he and QB Kyler Murray “are on a really good page” right now. “Our connection’s great.” #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/xLYMHI1rUK — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 22, 2024

Talent across the board

The Cardinals have even more mouths to feed offensively with the addition of Harrison, Zay Jones and Trey Benson to a unit that already included James Conner, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson and McBride, among others.

Sure, there’s more competition for targets, but while shares might be impacted, McBride should be among those benefitting on the mismatches brought on by what those around him are doing. Think double teams on Harrison (or others).

“We got a lot of weapons and it’s just trying to get all those guys firing at the same time,” McBride said. “Marvin, me, Dortch, Mike, James. There’s so many guys out there that can make plays. If we get all those things firing and moving in the same direction, I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with in this league.”

Trey McBride’s three-step process: 1. Catch ball

2. Get two feet in

3. Count it for 6 pic.twitter.com/qQeXehe9G0 — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) August 7, 2024

Getting more play-action looks could also further unlock McBride’s game.

Recording a third of his catches (27) in play action, McBride averaged 12.7 yards per reception on his way to 343 yards.

Seeing just 38 targets in play action compared to 68 out of it, there’s room to deceive the defense and get McBride some cleaner looks, especially if the rushing attack lives up to the hype of what it showed late last year.

