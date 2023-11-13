Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

What drought? Cardinals TE Trey McBride hits century mark in win over Falcons

Nov 12, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

Trey McBride looks on in Week 10...

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — It finally happened! An Arizona Cardinals tight end reached 100 yards for the first time in the 21st century.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stole the show with his return to action 11 months removed from a torn ACL, but second-year pro Trey McBride was no slouch throughout Arizona’s 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

After getting close two weeks prior, McBride not only reached the 100-yard mark, he surpassed it with 131 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

“Trey lit it up. He made some huge plays,” Gannon said. “The guy was breaking tackles. I juiced him on the first (catch). I didn’t like his ball security and he came off and he knew it before I even told him, but he had a huge day and he’s a really good player.”

RELATED STORIES

He marks the first Cardinals tight end to reach the century mark in a game since Rob Awalt did it 34 years to the day — well before McBride was born — in 1989.

Talk about a big-bodied drought.

“They told me that after the game, I thought that was crazy,” McBride said Sunday. “I wasn’t even thought of. That was still 10 years before I was born.

“It’s very cool, it’s very awesome. Very special to me, very thankful for this organization. I’m thankful for all these guys and I hope that drought doesn’t last that long again.”

This year has been a big one for McBride, who continues to be a mainstay in the offensive attack regardless of quarterback. The absence of Zach Ertz in the offense hasn’t been as hard felt as it seemed it would be. McBride is a huge part of that.

Before his career day against the Falcons, McBride sat second among Cardinals pass catchers in receptions (28) and third in receiving yards (287) and touchdowns (one).

“I don’t think there’s that many safeties in the league that can probably guard him,” Murray said of McBride. “He’s getting it rolling, he’s getting his confidence up and he’s got all the ability in the world, so I’m happy to see him do what he’s doing.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray tosses a pass in Week 10...

Tyler Drake

Comeback win ‘icing on the cake’ for Kyler Murray in 2023 debut

Kyler Murray not only led the Cardinals to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, he also erased a lot of doubt in the process.

3 hours ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Michael Wilson officially active vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson is officially active for the team's Week 10 tilt against the Falcons.

10 hours ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon look on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals entering franchise-altering stretch with Kyler Murray return

These next eight games for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are massive for the future outlook of the franchise.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially named starting quarterback vs. Falcons

Kyler Murray will once again retake his spot in the starting lineup when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ’emotionless’ ahead of 2023 debut vs. Falcons

It's been a long time coming for quarterback Kyler Murray's return to action following his ACL tear nearly 11 months prior.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals new jerseys...

Tyler Drake

Who benefits most from Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s return

Hollywood Brown isn't the only Arizona Cardinal expected to see a boost in production with Kyler Murray back in the fold.

4 days ago

What drought? Cardinals TE Trey McBride hits century mark in win over Falcons