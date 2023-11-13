GLENDALE — It finally happened! An Arizona Cardinals tight end reached 100 yards for the first time in the 21st century.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stole the show with his return to action 11 months removed from a torn ACL, but second-year pro Trey McBride was no slouch throughout Arizona’s 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

After getting close two weeks prior, McBride not only reached the 100-yard mark, he surpassed it with 131 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

“Trey lit it up. He made some huge plays,” Gannon said. “The guy was breaking tackles. I juiced him on the first (catch). I didn’t like his ball security and he came off and he knew it before I even told him, but he had a huge day and he’s a really good player.”

He marks the first Cardinals tight end to reach the century mark in a game since Rob Awalt did it 34 years to the day — well before McBride was born — in 1989.

Talk about a big-bodied drought.

“They told me that after the game, I thought that was crazy,” McBride said Sunday. “I wasn’t even thought of. That was still 10 years before I was born.

“It’s very cool, it’s very awesome. Very special to me, very thankful for this organization. I’m thankful for all these guys and I hope that drought doesn’t last that long again.”

This year has been a big one for McBride, who continues to be a mainstay in the offensive attack regardless of quarterback. The absence of Zach Ertz in the offense hasn’t been as hard felt as it seemed it would be. McBride is a huge part of that.

Before his career day against the Falcons, McBride sat second among Cardinals pass catchers in receptions (28) and third in receiving yards (287) and touchdowns (one).

“I don’t think there’s that many safeties in the league that can probably guard him,” Murray said of McBride. “He’s getting it rolling, he’s getting his confidence up and he’s got all the ability in the world, so I’m happy to see him do what he’s doing.”

