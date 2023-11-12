Close
Kicker Matt Prater sets new Cardinals record for most 50-yard field goals

Nov 12, 2023, 4:14 PM

Matt Prater #5 of the Arizona Cardinals kicks for a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Matt Prater stands alone for most 50-yard field goals in Cardinals history.

The 39-year-old kicker booted a 51- and 56-yard field goal, in addition to a 46 yarder, in the Arizona Cardinals game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Prater broke a tie with Neil Rackers, who had 16 kicks of 50 yards or longer for the Cardinals in 100 games between 2003-09. Prater, who now has 17, has done it in just 40 games over three seasons.

This season, the Arizona kicker is 16-for-18 on field goals, including 5-for-6 from beyond 50. Over the course of his career, he’s made 76 career kicks from beyond 50 yards, which puts him well beyond Baltimore Raven Justin Tucker and retired kicker Sebastian Janikowski, both of whom have 58.

Prater has spent 16 seasons in the NFL between the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Falcons and Cardinals. He has played 107 games with Detroit and 94 with Denver, while only playing two with Atlanta.

He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and has twice kicked the longest field goal of the season — in 2013 (64 yards) and this season (62). In 2013, with Denver, he was 75-for-75 for extra points.

Catch the rest of the Cardinals game against the Falcons on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

