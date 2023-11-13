Kyler Murray is back.

Arizona quarterback Murray ran for 33 yards, including 13 yards to the Atlanta 45 with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, and threw for 249 yards, including a 33 yard teardrop to Trey McBride with 47 seconds left to the Atlanta Falcons nine yard line, as the Cardinals beat the Falcons 25-23 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

It was Murray’s first action in 11 months — Dec. 12, 2022 — since he tore his ACL against the New England Patriots.

Murray didn’t throw for any touchdowns, but ran for one, and threw an interception in the win, moving Arizona to 2-8 on the season.

Also returning to action was James Conner, who ran 16 times for 73 yards. Conner had missed the previous four games with a knee injury.

McBride, in the win, had done something that a Cardinal tight end in 34 years — pulled in 100 yards receiving. The 23-year-old became the first Cardinals tight end to have more than 100 receiving yards since Rob Awalt in 1989. Awalt achieved his feat on Nov. 12, 1989, when he hauled in 105 yards against the Dallas Cowboys for the then Phoenix Cardinals. McBride finished with eight catches for 131 yards.

Coming into the game, McBride has had a pretty busy second year with the Cardinals: He has 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown. That includes a 10 catch (on 14 targets) for 95 yards and a score against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 29.

Prater, who kicked four field goals in the game, also had his own bit of franchise history: He became the Cardinals’ all-time leader in 50-yard field goals. He kicked his 16th and 17th 50 yarders, one from 51 and one from 56, to break Neil Rackers’ club record. Rackers accomplished his feat in 100 games, whereas it took the 39-year-old Prater just 40 games.

Up next

The Cardinals will be in Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday.

