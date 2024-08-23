TEMPE — Initial 53-man roster cuts loom overhead as the Arizona Cardinals move closer to Sunday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos.

And much like a weighted final exam, this last exhibition will be the deciding factor for those sitting on the roster bubble.

“There’s going to be a lot of guys playing, and they’re playing for a reason,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday when asked about roster decisions.

A look at which Cardinals can help their cause with a strong showing in Denver on Sunday:

Desmond Ridder, QB

Entering Sunday’s action, Clayton Tune appears to have a lead in the QB2 battle with Ridder.

The second-year pro looks more comfortable in the system and has improved his pace of play and decision-making.

Ridder hasn’t shown that same type of command in the offense through two preseason games.

Arizona is going to give every chance it can to Ridder after general manager Monti Ossenfort traded for the quarterback this offseason.

But with preseason snaps dwindling, he’s got to make up ground in a hurry this weekend.

Xavier Weaver, WR

The undrafted rookie wide receiver has flashed throughout training camp and the preseason behind his quick twitch and his ability as a receiver and returner.

“He’s kind of unflappable. The lights are never too bright regardless of what he’s asked to do, what the situation is,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Thursday. “Whether it’s a practice rep or the fourth quarter in a critical situation, he’s kind of the same guy. Never too high, never too low. Moment’s never too big for him. I think that’s really critical.

“And then I think the next piece of it is just trying to figure out, ‘Hey, this is who I am. This is the league. How do I go out and carve a role out for myself?’ I think he’s done a good job of embracing that challenge and we need that to continue.”

With four locks in the wide receivers room — Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones — Weaver is competing with a group that includes Zach Pascal, Chris Moore and Andre Baccellia.

Michael Carter, RB

Carter has been listed as Arizona’s RB5 throughout Arizona’s depth chart this preseason. Relevant or not, it raised a few eyebrows.

He responded with a touchdown in the preseason opener before seeing limited snaps last week in Indianapolis.

Tough decisions loom within Arizona’s running backs room.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has loaded up at the position since he got to town, leaving Arizona with at least five running backs who could contribute right away.

But with depth needed at other positions, the Cardinals could be forced to part ways with someone like Carter, an already proven NFL running back.

James Conner is expected to carry the load, with rookie Trey Benson and Emari Demercado filling in behind the starter.

Newcomer DeeJay Dallas gets a spot, too, given his importance on special teams.

So, if Carter is hoping to stick around, he might have to force Arizona’s hand with a strong showing on Sunday.

Chris Moore, WR

Moore looked like he gained a lot of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray toward the end of training camp and in joint practice work.

The veteran has also picked up special teams duties.

But is his play enough to jump a guy like returning Cardinal Zach Pascal or the up-and-coming Weaver?

There are likely only one or two spots up for grabs in the wide receivers room, making any last reception that much more important.

Darren Hall, CB

Hall has been a preseason standout in 2024 after leading in tackles in back-to-back outings.

He also put an exclamation mark on his joint practice work with a pass defensed in the end zone during the final play of two-minute drills for the cornerback.

Hall has certainly made his case to fill out a cornerbacks room led by Sean Murphy-Bunting, Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Starling Thomas V. That likely only leaves a spot or two between Hall, Kei’Trel Clark, Elijah Jones, Bobby Price and others.

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

After playing guard for the Cardinals last year, Wilkinson made the switch to tackle this training camp.

He had a tough time against the pass rush in Indianapolis and likely needs a good showing against the Broncos to warrant consideration for a roster spot.

Kelvin Beachum is expected to fill the role of swing tackle for a consecutive season, leaving Wilkinson or rookie Christian Jones as the likely candidates to secure the final tackle spot on the depth chart.

Trystan Colon, OL

With Jon Gaines II picking up where he left off as a rookie and Evan Brown’s flexibility to play center behind starter Hjalte Froholdt, Colon has an uphill battle at securing a roster spot.

Colon started four games for the Cardinals last season.

