Report: Jordan Montgomery says agent Scott Boras ‘kind of butchered’ his free agency

Aug 23, 2024, 8:53 PM

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks underhands the ball to first base to force out Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Chase Field on August 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery was brutally honest about how he felt his free agency was handled by agent Scott Boras.

Montgomery told the Boston Herald in a story that posted on Friday, “I had a Zoom call with (the Red Sox), that’s really all I know. … I don’t know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I’m just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it.”

Montgomery was heavily rumored to Boston as a free agent last winter, but he ended up signing a one-year deal worth $25 million with the D-backs. He signed on March 29, just after Opening Day, and had to ramp up with no spring training.

Soon after, he left Boras for another agency, Wasserman. The 31-year-old has a player option for 2025 vested at $22.5 million.

MLB Trade Rumors had projected Montgomery to land a six-year, $150 million contract. The Athletic predicted a five-year, $127 million deal.

Montgomery entered free agency last year coming off a terrific season. He produced a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers and won his first career World Series.

This year, his ERA sits at 6.44 in 19 starts.

The Diamondbacks took Montgomery out of the starting rotation after his start on Wednesday, as Ryne Nelson has outpitched the veteran and earned the fifth spot. Montgomery will adjust to a bullpen role for a club that is in the thick of wild card and division races entering the final month of the regular season.

Montgomery was in a group of Boras clients who waited until very late in the offseason — or in Montgomery’s case, into the season — to sign short-term deals. Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger and J.D. Martinez were the others.

