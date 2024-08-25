Close
Phoenix Mercury sign forward Monique Billings through rest of season

Aug 25, 2024, 12:23 PM

Monique Billings attempts a shot...

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury signed forward Monique Billings through the remainder of the 2024 season, the team announced Sunday.

In three games with the Mercury, Billings has averaged nine points on 47.6% shooting. She’s added 5.7 rebounds during that span.

The 6-foot-4 Billings first joined the Mercury last week on a seven-day contract.

Billings began the year with the Dallas Wings. She appeared in 24 games (12 starts) playing on a hardship contract and averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Before joining both the Wings and Mercury, the UCLA Bruin spent six seasons playing primarily as a reserve for the Atlanta Dream.

In 203 career games (56 starts), Billings has averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game.

When is Phoenix’s next game?

The Mercury are back in action Monday night against the New York Liberty. Phoenix (16-14) is coming off an 82-80 win over the Atlanta Dream and has taken four of its past six matchups.

In her team’s most recent W, center Brittney Griner put up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes of action. Diana Taurasi added 18 points, two rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes of work.

The Liberty meanwhile sit atop the WNBA standings with a 25-5 mark. New York had been rolling before Saturday’s loss against the Connecticut Sun ended an eight-game winning streak.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi dominant in win over Dream

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner combined for 40 points in a win over the Atlanta Dream.

2 days ago

Sug Sutton...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury trade Sug Sutton to Mystics for Klara Lundquist on deadline day

The Mercury traded guard Sug Sutton and a 2025 third-round pick to the Mystics for the rights to guard Klara Lundquist.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi scored 23 points on Sunday, including 12 during the Mercury's highest-scoring first q...

Associated Press

Taurasi scores 23, Cunningham records first career double-double as Mercury beat Sky

The Mercury beat the Sky on Sunday behind Phoenix's highest-scoring first quarter of the season, with Diana Taurasi scoring 12 of 32 points in the quarter.

7 days ago

Monique Billings...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury sign WNBA veteran Monique Billings to 7-day contract

The Phoenix Mercury signed 6-foot-4 forward Monique Billings to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Sunday.

7 days ago

Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper contested by Indianapolis Fever's Caitlin Clark...

Associated Press

Mercury 2nd-half run cannot overcome Caitlin Clark’s Fever; Kahleah Copper scores 32

Caitlin Clark started fast and finished with 29 points and 10 assists while Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points to help the Indiana Fever fend off a furious second-half rally from the Phoenix Mercury for a critical 98-89 victory on Friday night.

9 days ago

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 i...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper scores 29 in her return to Chicago as Mercury beat the Sky

Kahleah Copper scored 29 points in her return to Chicago as the Phoenix Mercury beat the short-handed Sky Thursday night.

10 days ago

