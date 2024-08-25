The Phoenix Mercury signed forward Monique Billings through the remainder of the 2024 season, the team announced Sunday.

In three games with the Mercury, Billings has averaged nine points on 47.6% shooting. She’s added 5.7 rebounds during that span.

The 6-foot-4 Billings first joined the Mercury last week on a seven-day contract.

Billings began the year with the Dallas Wings. She appeared in 24 games (12 starts) playing on a hardship contract and averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Before joining both the Wings and Mercury, the UCLA Bruin spent six seasons playing primarily as a reserve for the Atlanta Dream.

In 203 career games (56 starts), Billings has averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game.

When is Phoenix’s next game?

The Mercury are back in action Monday night against the New York Liberty. Phoenix (16-14) is coming off an 82-80 win over the Atlanta Dream and has taken four of its past six matchups.

In her team’s most recent W, center Brittney Griner put up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes of action. Diana Taurasi added 18 points, two rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes of work.

The Liberty meanwhile sit atop the WNBA standings with a 25-5 mark. New York had been rolling before Saturday’s loss against the Connecticut Sun ended an eight-game winning streak.

