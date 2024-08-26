The Arizona Wildcats released their depth chart ahead of the team’s season opener and it includes a few position battles that they aren’t keen to revealing any definitive decisions on just yet.

Arizona has released its season-opening depth chart pic.twitter.com/0vBTKEziPo — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) August 26, 2024

The top one is at running back, where four different names appear to be under consideration ahead of a matchup with New Mexico on Saturday.

Seniors Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Quali Conley are the two favorites. Croskey-Merritt is a transfer from New Mexico and ran for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while Conley arrives from new head coach Brent Brennan’s San Diego State where he accumulated 809 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Kedrick Reescano and junior Rayshon Luke are the two returnees. Reescano is a four-star commit and Luke has 258 career rushing yards in two seasons, known for his high-end speed.

Other positions to watch include right guard with redshirt juniors Ryan Stewart and Leif Magnuson, plus two spots on the defensive end. One will feature junior Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei and redshirt sophomore Sterling Lane II while it’s a trio of redshirt seniors Stanley Ta’ufo’ou and Kevon Darton, plus sophomore Jarra Anderson fighting for playing time.

The Wildcats kick off the season on Saturday against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN.

