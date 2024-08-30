TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona football made a rapid rise under coach Jedd Fisch, going from a school-record 20-game losing streak to a 10-win season and a bowl victory in three years.

With Fisch now at Washington, it’s Brent Brennan’s turn to keep the momentum going as the program shifts from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

The former San Jose State coach certainly has the type of roster to continue the upward trajectory, with a quarterback who could end up being in the Heisman Trophy conversation, one of the nation’s best receivers and talent across the board.

“There is all kinds of excitement about the football team we had a year ago, so there’s tremendous momentum,” Brennan said. “And a lot of those players chose to stay together and move forward together, which I think is rare and one of the best stories in college football this season.”

Near the bottom rung of the FBS three years ago, No. 21 Arizona is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since 2015.

The Wildcats again should be explosive on offense with quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan returning. The defense, long the weak link in the desert, has made vast improvements and Arizona has strengthened its depth across the roster.

“We feel great about where we’re at,” Brennan said. “We’re excited for it and we’re excited for the new conference.”

Arizona football’s Noah Fifita and T-Mac

The decisions by Fifita and McMillan to return give Arizona one of the best connections in college football.

Fifita started last season as the backup to Jayden de Laura, but played so well after his teammate was injured that he kept the job when de Laura returned.

Fifita was named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year after throwing for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions. His completion rate of 72.4% broke the school single-season record.

McMillan was the highest-rated recruit in program history and has so far lived up to the hype.

The athletic 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver has been a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. In two seasons, he has already cracked Arizona’s top 10 for receiving yards (2,104) and receiving touchdowns (18).

Defensive turnaround

Arizona was among one of the nation’s worst defenses just two years ago, allowing more than 36 points per game. The Wildcats made a huge jump last season, giving up 20.8 points per game.

Arizona has playmakers across its defensive secondary and linebacking corps, including preseason all-Big 12 linebacker Jacob Manu and cornerback Tacario Davis. The Wildcats also return nickelback Treydan Stukes, safety Gunner Maldonado and safety Dalton Johnson in what could end up being one of the Big 12’s best secondaries.

Arizona has questions on the defensive line after several players followed Fisch to Washington, but Brennan turned to the transfer portal to fill the gaps.

Big 12 debut

Arizona’s first foray into the Big 12 won’t be an easy one.

After nonconference home games against New Mexico and FCS Northern Arizona, the Wildcats play their first game as a Big 12 program at No. 18 Kansas State on Sept. 13. Arizona then plays at No. 12 Utah with road games against BYU, UCF and TCU.

The Wildcats close out the regular season at home against rival Arizona State on Nov. 30.