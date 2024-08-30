Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Devin Booker are among the top 15 players in the NBA 2K25 ratings.

Durant ranked in the top 10 of the 2024 list with an overall score of 94, making it his lowest rating since NBA 2K17. Still, he excelled on both sides of the court throughout the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Last season, Durant and Booker ranked fifth in the league by scoring 27.1 points per game.

Booker came in 12th on the NBA 2K25 ratings list with a score of 93. In January, during a game against the Indiana Pacers, Booker scored 62 points, making it the second time he’s passed the 60-point threshold throughout his career.

Durant was rated fifth in the NBA 2K24 ratings, while Booker was 11th. Each player’s overall score decreased by a single point compared to last year’s game.

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal received an 85 rating, ranking him 52nd on the list. Beal played just 53 games last season due to back and ankle injuries. He averaged 18.2 points and shot 43% from the 3-point range.



Durant and Booker are coming off an Olympic gold medal run as they prepare for the 2024-25 season under the new leadership of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Nikola Jokic: 97 OVR

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR

Joel Embiid: 96 OVR

LeBron James: 95 OVR

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR

Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR

Kevin Durant: 94 OVR

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR

Anthony Edwards: 93 OVR

Devin Booker: 93 OVR

Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR

Jaylen Brown: 92 OVR

Kyrie Irving: 92 OVR

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR

Victor Wembanyama: 91 OVR

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR

Ja Morant: 90 OVR

Damian Lillard: 89 OVR

Jimmy Butler: 89 OVR

Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR

Paul George: 89 OVR

Trae Young: 89 OVR

Tyrese Maxey: 89 OVR

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR

De’Aaron Fox: 88 OVR

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR

Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR

LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR

Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR

Chet Holmgren: 87 OVR

Kristaps Porzingis: 87 OVR

Jamal Murray: 87 OVR

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR

Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR

Cade Cunningham: 86 OVR

Jalen Williams: 86 OVR

Franz Wagner: 86 OVR

Derrick White: 86 OVR

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR

Evan Mobley: 86 OVR

Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR

Julius Randle: 85 OVR

Brandon Ingram: 85 OVR

Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR

Bradley Beal: 85 OVR

Khris Middleton: 85 OVR

Mikal Bridges: 84 OVR

OG Anunoby: 84 OVR

Jalen Green: 84 OVR

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR

James Harden: 84 OVR

Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR

CJ McCollum: 84 OVR

Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR

Myles Turner: 84 OVR

Zach LaVine: 83 OVR

Tyler Herro: 83 OVR

Draymond Green: 83 OVR

Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR

Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR

Desmond Bane: 83 OVR

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR

Josh Hart: 82 OVR

Alex Caruso: 82 OVR

Jalen Suggs: 82 OVR

Herbert Jones: 82 OVR

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR

Darius Garland: 82 OVR

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR

Jonas Valanciunas: 82 OVR

Coby White: 81 OVR

Cam Thomas: 81 OVR

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR

Mike Conley: 81 OVR

Anfernee Simons: 81 OVR

Austin Reaves: 81 OVR

Brandon Miller: 81 OVR

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR

R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR

Andrew Nembhard: 81 OVR

Chris Paul: 81 OVR

Devin Vassell: 81 OVR

D’Angelo Russell: 81 OVR

Miles Bridges: 81 OVR

Naz Reid: 81 OVR

Isaiah Hartenstein: 81 OVR

Nikola Vucevic: 81 OVR

Daniel Gafford: 81 OVR

Nicolas Claxton: 81 OVR

Jalen Duren: 81 OVR

Dereck Lively II: 81 OVR

Keegan Murray: 80 OVR

Jaden McDaniels: 80 OVR