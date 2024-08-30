Where are Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the NBA 2K25 ratings?
Aug 30, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm
(Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Devin Booker are among the top 15 players in the NBA 2K25 ratings.
Durant ranked in the top 10 of the 2024 list with an overall score of 94, making it his lowest rating since NBA 2K17. Still, he excelled on both sides of the court throughout the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Last season, Durant and Booker ranked fifth in the league by scoring 27.1 points per game.
Booker came in 12th on the NBA 2K25 ratings list with a score of 93. In January, during a game against the Indiana Pacers, Booker scored 62 points, making it the second time he’s passed the 60-point threshold throughout his career.
Durant was rated fifth in the NBA 2K24 ratings, while Booker was 11th. Each player’s overall score decreased by a single point compared to last year’s game.
Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal received an 85 rating, ranking him 52nd on the list. Beal played just 53 games last season due to back and ankle injuries. He averaged 18.2 points and shot 43% from the 3-point range.
Durant and Booker are coming off an Olympic gold medal run as they prepare for the 2024-25 season under the new leadership of head coach Mike Budenholzer.
NBA 2K25 ratings: Kevin Durant, Devin booker and Bradley Beal make top 100
Nikola Jokic: 97 OVR
Luka Doncic: 97 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR
Joel Embiid: 96 OVR
LeBron James: 95 OVR
Stephen Curry: 95 OVR
Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR
Kevin Durant: 94 OVR
Anthony Davis: 94 OVR
Anthony Edwards: 93 OVR
Devin Booker: 93 OVR
Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR
Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR
Jaylen Brown: 92 OVR
Kyrie Irving: 92 OVR
Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR
Victor Wembanyama: 91 OVR
Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR
Ja Morant: 90 OVR
Damian Lillard: 89 OVR
Jimmy Butler: 89 OVR
Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR
Paul George: 89 OVR
Trae Young: 89 OVR
Tyrese Maxey: 89 OVR
Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR
De’Aaron Fox: 88 OVR
Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR
Zion Williamson: 88 OVR
Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR
Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR
LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR
Jrue Holiday: 87 OVR
DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR
Chet Holmgren: 87 OVR
Kristaps Porzingis: 87 OVR
Jamal Murray: 87 OVR
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR
Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR
Cade Cunningham: 86 OVR
Jalen Williams: 86 OVR
Franz Wagner: 86 OVR
Derrick White: 86 OVR
Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR
Evan Mobley: 86 OVR
Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR
Julius Randle: 85 OVR
Brandon Ingram: 85 OVR
Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR
Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR
Bradley Beal: 85 OVR
Khris Middleton: 85 OVR
Mikal Bridges: 84 OVR
OG Anunoby: 84 OVR
Jalen Green: 84 OVR
Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR
James Harden: 84 OVR
Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR
CJ McCollum: 84 OVR
Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR
Myles Turner: 84 OVR
Zach LaVine: 83 OVR
Tyler Herro: 83 OVR
Draymond Green: 83 OVR
Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR
Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR
Desmond Bane: 83 OVR
Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR
Josh Hart: 82 OVR
Alex Caruso: 82 OVR
Jalen Suggs: 82 OVR
Herbert Jones: 82 OVR
Jerami Grant: 82 OVR
Darius Garland: 82 OVR
Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR
Jonas Valanciunas: 82 OVR
Coby White: 81 OVR
Cam Thomas: 81 OVR
Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR
Mike Conley: 81 OVR
Anfernee Simons: 81 OVR
Austin Reaves: 81 OVR
Brandon Miller: 81 OVR
Klay Thompson: 81 OVR
R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR
Andrew Nembhard: 81 OVR
Chris Paul: 81 OVR
Devin Vassell: 81 OVR
D’Angelo Russell: 81 OVR
Miles Bridges: 81 OVR
Naz Reid: 81 OVR
Isaiah Hartenstein: 81 OVR
Nikola Vucevic: 81 OVR
Daniel Gafford: 81 OVR
Nicolas Claxton: 81 OVR
Jalen Duren: 81 OVR
Dereck Lively II: 81 OVR
Keegan Murray: 80 OVR
Jaden McDaniels: 80 OVR