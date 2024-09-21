<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to send several of their top prospects such as pitcher Yu-Min Lin and infielder Tommy Troy to the Arizona Fall League this season to make up for reps lost to injury throughout their respective minor league campaigns.

The plan is for Lin and Troy to be joined by starting pitcher Dylan Ray, infielder Gino Groover and reliever Philip Abner, who all missed significant time this season, according to farm director Shaun Larkin.

“Depends on what we’re looking at and what positions are available for us to send, but if it lines up with guys who potentially have missed time during the year, I think that’s a perfect opportunity to do it,” Larkin told Arizona Sports of the AFL’s benefits. “Especially the guys in those levels where it’s High-A, Double-A-type player, top-end prospects, I think that’s a good way to utilize it.

“And then if that wasn’t the case, we would take a different strategy … But for this year, I think it lines up really well.”

Diamondbacks prospect Yu-Min Lin finishes strong before fall league

Lin was hit in the face by a foul ball in the dugout to land on the injured list on April 27. He did not return until June 14.

The 21-year-old left-hander had ambitions coming into the season of reaching the majors, which were sidetracked, but he was excellent at limiting runs down the stretch for Double-A Amarillo.

Lin put together 60.1 innings with a 2.98 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his last 10 starts.

He struck out 58 batters and walked 21 during the stretch. Lin still has plenty to work on being so young, and the AFL will give him that avenue for 3-4 starts. He is also slated to pitch in the WBSC Premier12 international baseball tournament for Taiwan this offseason, Larkin said.

Blue Min Lin

Super Yu-Min

doMINant pic.twitter.com/LKAfvYRLuW — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) August 11, 2024

Troy and Groover were Arizona’s top two draft picks in 2023. Groover missed three months on the IL, while Troy was out for just more than two months.

Both players hit a groove late in the season, particularly Groover, who over his last 30 games with High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo slashed .283/.376/.497 with nine homers and 30 RBIs. He finished with an .841 OPS in 61 games played.

Troy did not produce initially after returning from injury with a .511 OPS in 19 games during July. He closed the year strong with a batting line of .288/.378/.462 in his final 30 games with 10 doubles, three homers and nine steals for Hillsboro.

Larkin said Troy will be an everyday-type player in the AFL, playing second base after moving off shortstop. Groover will be in the mix for reps at first, second and third base.

MLB Pipeline’s latest update had Troy ranked No. 5, Lin No. 7, Groover No. 9 and Ray No. 16 on Arizona’s top 30 prospects list.

The Arizona Fall League season begins on Oct. 7, and the Salt River Rafters open the slate on Oct. 8.

Gino Groover (@MLBDevelops) continues his hot Double-A start. The @Dbacks‘ No. 9 prospect slugs his first Texas League homer, collects three extra-base hits and is 8-for-14 since joining the @sodpoodles: pic.twitter.com/iELgl1QQZt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2024

Is Jordan Lawlar going to play in the Arizona Fall League?

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar is back in the lineup for Triple-A Reno, but injuries to his thumb and hamstring have limited the top prospect to 11 games at an affiliate entering Thursday.

Lawlar will see some extra game action during the offseason, but it will come in the Dominican Winter League as opposed to the AFL. Lawlar will play for Tigres Del Licey.

For now, Lawlar will play in high-intensity games as the Aces clinched a spot in the postseason.

“Not only just getting at-bats, but it’s in a championship-type environment, which helps mimic the big leagues as close as you can. Every game matters,” Larkin said.

“Get him going, and hopefully, an option for the major league team should it be needed in the back end of the year here and into the playoffs. At least he’s ready to go and built up and available, that’s the best we can do at this point in the year with how it’s gone.”

