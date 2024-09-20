Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU will wear all-white jerseys for matchup against Texas Tech

Sep 20, 2024, 2:54 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY THREADS BLOG


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football on Thursday revealed all-white jerseys for its Saturday matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

ASU’s white jerseys feature maroon squad numbers outlined in gold, with Adidas and Big 12 logos on the left and right front side of the jerseys, respectively. In between the logos, the collar of the jerseys have a PT42 patch on it as a tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman.

RELATED STORIES

The pants have a large pitchfork on the right thigh, similar to Week 3’s jerseys but in white instead of gold. The team helmet will feature two maroon pitchforks on the sides of the helmet.

Texas Tech will wear all red jerseys with a black helmet for Saturday’s game. The Red Raiders’ name and player numbers are threaded in white with Big 12 and Adidas logos on the left and right side of the jersey.

Between the logos, the collar of the jersey has a Texas Tech logo on it. The pants have a white stripe on the sides.

The team helmet features a red and white stripe printed from the front to the back with the Texas Tech logo just below the stripe.

Arizona State Football

Javan Robinson attempting to make tackle....

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State plays sloppy against Texas Tech in first Big 12 game

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys discuss Arizona State football's first Big 12 loss in program history.

10 hours ago

Jalin Conyers #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders embraces Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun ...

Damon Allred

Arizona State football falls to Texas Tech on key wildcat touchdown by Jalin Conyers

Arizona State football suffered its first loss to Texas Tech, with former Sun Devil Jalin Conyers scoring an important second-half touchdown.

12 hours ago

ASU football field, graham rossini...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Graham Rossini on GMs in college sports: ‘I think there’s merit to the concept’

Arizona State's athletic director Graham Rossini told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo there is merit to the concept of hiring a general manager. 

19 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Between the Arizona Cardinals & ASU football, Valley sports fans should feel the buzz

Last year Arizona sports fans were excited by the Phoenix Suns before the excitement carried over to the Arizona Diamondbacks and their World Series run. Dan Bickley explains why Valley sports fans should carry over that excitement about the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State football into the weekend.

2 days ago

Arizona State football's Cam Skattebo...

Damon Allred

Arizona State-Texas Tech features elite RB matchup of Cam Skattebo, Tahj Brooks

Arizona State and Cam Skattebo meeting Texas Tech and Tahj Brooks on Saturday will serve as an appetizer for the elite running back matchups to expect in the Big 12.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: ASU’s Kenny Dillingham accidentally created a voiceover for a Texas Tech hype video #collegefootball

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham accidentally created a voiceover for a Texas Tech hype video. He might have slight regret.

2 days ago

ASU will wear all-white jerseys for matchup against Texas Tech