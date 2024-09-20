Arizona State football on Thursday revealed all-white jerseys for its Saturday matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

ASU’s white jerseys feature maroon squad numbers outlined in gold, with Adidas and Big 12 logos on the left and right front side of the jerseys, respectively. In between the logos, the collar of the jerseys have a PT42 patch on it as a tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman.

The pants have a large pitchfork on the right thigh, similar to Week 3’s jerseys but in white instead of gold. The team helmet will feature two maroon pitchforks on the sides of the helmet.

Texas Tech will wear all red jerseys with a black helmet for Saturday’s game. The Red Raiders’ name and player numbers are threaded in white with Big 12 and Adidas logos on the left and right side of the jersey.

Between the logos, the collar of the jersey has a Texas Tech logo on it. The pants have a white stripe on the sides.

Raider Power ⚫️🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/hiJGM3J6xR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 19, 2024

The team helmet features a red and white stripe printed from the front to the back with the Texas Tech logo just below the stripe.