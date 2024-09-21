Close
Cardinals elevate offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Charlie Heck from practice squad

Sep 21, 2024, 1:34 PM

Arizona Cardinals OL Jackson Barton...

The Arizona Cardinals elevated offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck from the practice squad on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday elevated offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck from the practice squad ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

The elevations came with starting right tackle Jonah Williams landing on injured reserve after Week 1 and backup Kelvin Beachum listed as questionable for Sunday.

Beachum appears unlikely to suit up given the elevations of both tackles. He was limited in practice on Thursday and did not participate on Friday.

When he entered in Week 1 in relief of Williams, Beachum allowed two sacks and four pressures across 39 snaps. In Week 2, Beachum didn’t allow any pressures over 66 snaps.

Barton comes in with 10 NFL appearances, including two for the Cardinals since 2023. He was a seventh-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019.

All 41 of Heck’s appearances have come with the Houston Texans, including 21 starts and four last year. Houston selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With a matchup coming up against the NFL’s leading sack man, Aidan Hutchinson, whichever tackle is thrust into action will have their work cut out for them, along with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

