GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Justin Jones did not return in his team’s 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions due to a triceps injury.

The veteran, who signed a three-year deal with Arizona this past offseason, recorded one tackle before going down. That brought his tackle tally to four on the year.

Another defensive lineman, Khyiris Tonga, suffered a knee injury that left him questionable to return. He was enjoying a breakout game with four tackles after entering the game with one on the season.

On the other side of the ball, right tackle Jackson Barton went down in his first career start at a position that was already down a couple bodies. Fourth-string Charlie Heck, a Saturday practice squad elevation along with Barton, filled in.

With two defensive linemen impacted by injuries, Dante Stills stepped up alongside Bilal Nichols and Roy Lopez.

Stills, who was limited throughout the week of practice with a shoulder injury, was a healthy scratch last week but did see 25 defensive snaps in Week 1’s loss to Buffalo.

He finished the game with a sack, tackle for loss and QB hit.

Follow @Tdrake4sports