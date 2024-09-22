Close
Cardinals TE Trey McBride evaluated for concussion after collision with Lions’ Brian Branch

Sep 22, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

YouTube video
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


A hard collision between Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch late in a Week 3 matchup forced both to be evaluated for concussions.

McBride had caught a short pass and braced for contact by lowering his head and hitting into Branch’s helmet.

It was the third catch of the day for McBride, who finished with 25 yards.

Branch had the biggest day of any Detroit defender with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed.

Injuries mounted for the Cardinals on Sunday, as two defensive linemen and Arizona’s third-string right tackle all suffered injuries prior to McBride’s collision.

If McBride has to miss any time, the Cardinals will likely look to second-year man Elijah Higgins, who caught his second career touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Second-round rookie Tip Reiman, who does not yet have a catch, would be next in line on the depth chart.

