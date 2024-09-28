PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for their season finale Sunday against the San Diego Padres, but ace Zac Gallen may be an option in relief along with Ryne Nelson.

The Diamondbacks are all-hands-on-deck for their final chance to put themselves in postseason position. The D-backs can clinch a Wild Card spot on Sunday with a win plus losses by the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. A D-backs win would at least push their fate to Monday, when the Braves and Mets meet for a doubleheader in Atlanta.

Pfaadt receives the final start after a bizarre stretch of three games in which he threw a gem sandwiched by two duds.

He allowed eight earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Brewers at home, followed with seven one-run innings and 12 strikeouts in Milwaukee and then surrendered four earned runs in 2.2 frames Tuesday against San Francisco.

Pfaadt broke out on the biggest stage last October with a standout postseason as a rookie, and the D-backs will count on him to get off on the right foot.

But the leash could be short, as it was for Eduardo Rodriguez who threw 4.2 scoreless innings in Saturday’s 5-0 loss.

In that case, Nelson has been made available out of the bullpen for this series after coming off the injured list, and Gallen adds another element to the end of the season.

Gallen threw six innings with one earned run and 11 strikeouts over 97 pitches on Wednesday to beat the Giants. He would be on three days of rest Sunday, otherwise geared up for Game 1 of a postseason that may never come.

“I’m gonna talk to Gallen about that, yes, I’m looking to see if Gallen is available,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I want to make him available.”

On Friday, Lovullo said the idea of Gallen pitching Sunday had not been discussed, but that he imagined his ace would ready himself for the possibility.

“I know Zac, and if he could help his team win on Sunday, and if it’s an all-in day, he’s going to come to me and say, ‘I want to pitch in this game,’ and I probably will not get in his way,” Lovullo said on Friday.

Gallen has not pitched in relief at any point of his career.

The Padres are rolling out left-handed starter Martin Perez for the finale. Perez, a midseason acquisition from Pittsburgh, has a 2.61 ERA in nine starts with San Diego.

The Padres gave days off to Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill and Luis Arraez on Saturday. Arraez is expected to return to the lineup as he competes for a batting title, but the Padres have nothing to play for with their postseason spot in hand, and therefore they have the freedom to mix and match to get their regulars a day off.

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

