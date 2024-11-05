TEMPE — Sam Leavitt made a statement in his return from injury, as he had his best game as a passer in ASU football’s 42-21 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

“It was just comfortability,” Leavitt said after practice on Tuesday. “Every week I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable … and really understanding I was making it too hard on myself in games prior.

“Just trying to take gimmes and what the defense is giving me rather than trying to make a superstar play, which when stuff happens you gotta make some plays.”

The redshirt freshman went 20 of 29 with a career-high 304 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was rated as the 14th-best Power Four passer for the week, according to PFF.

It also earned him national recognition from prospect evaluator Clint Brewster of 247 Sports, who ranked Leavitt ninth in his quarterback power rankings.

Over his time away from the field, Leavitt said he focused on getting the little things right, such as pre-snap giveaways to run or pass in his cadences or eyes. He said he also worked on footwork as he and the staff diagnosed his play with the missed game plus bye week.

“Just doing every single thing that I can do and keeping a positive mindset the whole time. I think the body only heals as much as you allow it to. I believe in the power of meditation … and manifestation and stuff like that,” Leavitt said. “And just keeping energy within the team. When I was out here able to jog around but not practice, I was trying to bring some juice.

“Then when I got back out here just slowly easing into it and taking it day by day.”

He added recovery was especially strenuous because of how a rib injury affects the throwing motion of a quarterback.

“It was tough ’cause it was on my right side, so every time I open up to throw the ball it’s a strain,” Leavitt said. “And being a quarterback, you’re trying to put on for the team but also not push yourself too much, so you gotta kinda find a balance. And I was really happy with how the process went.”

ASU’s Sam Leavitt ‘not tripping’ if Cam Skattebo can’t go vs. UCF

Head coach Kenny Dillingham described star running back Cam Skattebo as “doubtful to questionable” with an undisclosed injury on Monday, however he was listed as a starter on the depth chart released Tuesday night.

“We’re just gonna play our game, and we have a bunch of other backs who are really good players, so I’m not tripping too much,” Leavitt said. “Skat’s obviously a hell of a player, and it’s really fun to play with him, so we’ll see how that all goes. But I’m not worried at all. We got some really good backs.”

Dillingham also expressed confidence in the position group’s depth on Monday.

In addition to Kyson Brown, who just had a career-best game with 63 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, the Sun Devils will likely rotate through DeCarlos Brooks and Alton McCaskill.

Jason Brown Jr., a true freshman who has usually practiced as a scout team player, wore a regular jersey on Tuesday and even took a first-team rep. He has only appeared in the Week 1 win over Wyoming, in which he had 33 yards on four carries.