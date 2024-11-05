Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU men’s basketball gets by Idaho State in disjointed win

Nov 5, 2024, 10:37 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

ASU coach Bobby Hurley...

Head coach Bobby Hurley talks with Alston Mason #1 and BJ Freeman #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 27, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — ASU men’s basketball was elite on defense for stretches of its season-opening 55-48 win over Idaho State on Tuesday, making up for a disjointed offensive performance.

“It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t inspiring,” coach Bobby Hurley said postgame. “Very frustrated by how we came out to start the second half. I described it like it was an AAU game how we approached it. A game that had no meaning to it.

“Especially in the first game you would imagine there’s a lot of juice … and the last thing you would think you have to worry about is being motivated.”

The Sun Devils got off to a rough start too, as freshman phenom Jayden Quaintance missed two 3s and committed two fouls before he had played two minutes. It was part of an 8-0 start by the Bengals.

RELATED STORIES

The ASU defense weathered the hot start, surrendering just 12 points over the final 16:57 of the first half. The Sun Devils were suffocating, cutting off driving lanes and forcing a lot of possessions into the final five seconds of the shot clock.

While Quaintance struggled through his collegiate debut offensively with a team-high three turnovers and an 0-for-6 shooting line, he was a big part of the defensive success with six blocks and two steals.

“He was lost out there on offense, and we gotta point him in the right direction,” Hurley said. “Like I haven’t seen that from him, so I’m gonna try and figure out why he looked the way he did on offense, and we’ll try to help him out and coach him up.

“He was altering shots even when he wasn’t blocking them, so that was a positive for him.”

His backcourt counterpart, Joson Sanon, flashed one-and-done potential on both ends but was inconsistent in his approach overall en route to 11 points and three assists.

Unfamiliarity between teammates keeping ASU from playing as unit

When asked why the offense looked as disjointed as it has, including during the exhibition loss to Duke, transfer point guard Alston Mason pointed to the influx of transfers and freshmen into the rotation.

“I think the hardest part in where we’re at right now is we got so many transfers and new guys coming in, and we still got coach trying to feel us out and where he can incorporate us,” Mason said. “The hardest part is the chemistry and coming together as a team. I think that’s what we got to figure out more.”

The Sun Devils had plenty of careless mistakes that led to turnovers, a category ASU lost 14-9.

Mason and BJ Freeman, who combined for 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting and five assists, took accountability for the underwhelming win and said they need to do a better job as leaders.

“A fast-paced, tempo team. Like coach Hurley’s always been playing. Getting the ball up there, kicking ahead, like we had 24 fast break points. Just doing that more,” Freeman said of what the Sun Devils envision their offensive identity being. “I don’t feel like some teams can keep up with us with the size and the shooters we got.”

He later promised to get the team shored up and back on track toward the internal expectations of consistently winning.

“We’re gonna pick this up, I can promise you guys that,” Freeman said. “New team jitters, but it’s all gonna come together. My word.”

ASU (1-0) plays Santa Clara (1-0) and former head coach Herb Sendek next on Friday at 6 p.m. MST in Las Vegas. The Broncos won their season opener, 85-78, over Saint Louis.

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during Big 12 Basketball Media Days...

Arizona Sports

Arizona nudges up in top-10 of AP college basketball rankings

The Arizona Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 9 in the updated men's college basketball rankings that The Associated Press revealed on Monday.

20 hours ago

ASU men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley...

Damon Allred

Basheer Jihad leads ASU men’s basketball to near-upset in loss at Gonzaga

ASU men's basketball has taken steps forward in each of its first games to start the season, nearly upsetting No. 6 Gonzaga in its home opener.

2 days ago

ASU basketball players...

Damon Allred

ASU men’s basketball lights up Santa Clara from deep in win over former coach

ASU men's basketball pulled out a win over former coach Herb Sendek and Santa Clara on Friday in Las Vegas behind its most 3-point makes in more than two full seasons.

3 days ago

Jayden Quaintance #21 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reaches for a loose ball...

Kevin Zimmerman

How to watch ASU basketball against Santa Clara on FloSports

Arizona State men's basketball will face off against Santa Clara for a neutral site game Friday that will be streamed on FloSports.

4 days ago

Koa Peat...

Kevin Zimmerman

Perry High School 5-star recruit Koa Peat lists Arizona, ASU in top 5

Koa Peat, a top-10 men's basketball recruit in the 2025 high school class, narrowed his list of finalists to five universities, including Arizona and ASU.

6 days ago

ASU coach Bobby Hurley...

Damon Allred

ASU men’s basketball gets by Idaho State in disjointed win

ASU men's basketball was elite on defense for stretches of its season-opening win over Idaho State, making up for a disjointed offensive performance.

6 days ago

ASU men’s basketball gets by Idaho State in disjointed win