Diamondbacks moving farm director Shaun Larkin to third base coach

Nov 18, 2024, 10:46 AM

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 high fives third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a one run home run during the fifth inning /aco at Chase Field on March 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks are transitioning farm director Shaun Larkin to third base coach ahead of the 2025 season, the team confirmed to Arizona Sports.

Nick Piecoro of azcentral first reported the decision.

Larkin will take over the role for longtime D-backs coach Tony Perezchica, who was hired by the Houston Astros following the season. The Diamondbacks hired Larkin last offseason to replace former farm director Josh Barfield, who took a job in the Chicago White Sox front office.

Chris Slivka, Larkin’s assistant farm director in 2024, will be promoted to director of player development, the team confirmed.

Manager Torey Lovullo’s coaching staff for next year is still rounding into shape, as the club last week also named Brian Kaplan its new pitching coach.

The D-backs still need to hire an assistant for Kaplan and a bullpen coach. Arizona made wholesale changes to its pitching coaches this offseason by letting go of Brent Strom, assistant Dan Carlson and bullpen coach Mike Fetters.

New Diamondbacks 3B coach Shaun Larkin’s background

Larkin joined the D-backs after spending eight years in various roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including field coordinator for his last three years and previously coordinator of skill development.

Lovullo was his manager at multiple stops in the minor leagues in Cleveland’s farm system during the 2000s. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen worked in Cleveland’s front office for much of Larkin’s tenure with the organization.

Slivka has spent the last nine years with the D-backs, working as a baseball operations assistant, pro scout and player personnel analyst before becoming assistant farm director.

He will oversee a system headlined by infielders Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy, outfielder Druw Jones and pitchers Yu-Min Lin and Yilber Diaz.

