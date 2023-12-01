Close
Diamondbacks pick Shaun Larkin for director of player development

Nov 30, 2023, 6:30 PM

BY ALEX WEINER


The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Shaun Larkin as their new director of player development and promoted Chris Slivka to assistant farm director, the club announced on Thursday.

Arizona went into the offseason having to replace Josh Barfield, who oversaw the farm system for four years but took a job as the Chicago White Sox’s assistant general manager.

Larkin joins the organization after spending the past eight seasons in various roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, most recently as field coordinator for the past three years. He also spent a season as assistant field coordinator and four years as coordinator of skill development.

The Dodgers won the National League West in seven of his eight years tenured, and MLB Pipeline ranked their farm system No. 6 in 2023.

The 44-year-old has coaching and managing experience in the minor leagues from his days with Cleveland. He managed Low-A Lake County in 2015 and was a hitting coach in 2013 and 2014.

Larkin was a minor leaguer in Cleveland’s system from 2002-07 where he was managed by Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo at multiple stops. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen was in Cleveland’s front office for much of Larkin’s professional playing career.

Slivka, 30, spent the last two seasons as Arizona’s player personnel analyst. He has worked with the D-backs for eight years, three of which as a pro scout.

The Diamondbacks’ farm system produced significant contributors to their World Series run last season including Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Alek Thomas, Kevin Ginkel and Brandon Pfaadt. Considered Arizona’s top prospects going forward are recent first-round picks shortstop Jordan Lawlar (2021), outfielder Druw Jones (2022) and shortstop Tommy Troy (2023).

