ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks offer 2024 season ticket pass for $299

Nov 27, 2023, 7:49 AM

Diamondbacks season ticket pass

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a new season ticket package for all 81 regular season home games at Chase Field that costs $299.

“With the popularity of our Summer Pass, we’re excited to provide yet another affordable option for individuals and families to enjoy baseball together, not just in the summer but all season long,” said Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall via a release. “Pair the Ballpark Season Pass with some of our Value Menu Items, and you’ll see why Chase Field provides the most affordable ballpark experience in all of Major League Baseball.”

The Ballpark Season Pass deal, which launched after Thanksgiving, will only be available for the holiday season. The deal also includes two exhibition games at Chase Field and comes out to $3.60 a ticket for each home game.

The season ticket package is non-transferable and allows fans to sit with their friends by adding guest passes or linking with friends who also have the Ballpark Season Pass.

Fans who purchase the pass will be sent opt-in texts before each home series in order to confirm their planned attendance. The seating locations will be in the upper levels and vary by game.

Coming off a World Series appearance, the Diamondbacks open their 2024 season at Chase Field on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.

You can purchase the Ballpark Season Pass by visiting dbacks.com/ballparkpass or finding the pass in the MLB Ballpark App.

Arizona Diamondbacks offer 2024 season ticket pass for $299