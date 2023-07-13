Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks release 2024 schedule, open season vs. Rockies

Jul 13, 2023, 10:51 AM | Updated: 2:25 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the tenth inning for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on July 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks released their 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The team will open up the new season at home against the Colorado Rockies from March 28-31 before welcoming the New York Yankees to town from April 1-3.

The D-backs’ first road series of 2024 will take place in Atlanta against the Braves from April 5-7.

Arizona’s home holiday matchups include Father’s Day weekend against the Chicago White Sox from June 14-16 and Labor Day weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

The D-backs, however, will be spend the Fourth of July on the road against the Dodgers.

Arizona will then end the regular season at home with two series against the San Francisco Giants (Sept. 23-25) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 27-29).

A look at the D-backs’ schedule in its entirety:

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 regular season schedule

Home series are bolded

RELATED STORIES

March 28-31: vs. Colorado Rockies
April 1-3: vs. New York Yankees
April 5-7: @ Atlanta Braves
April 8-10: @ Colorado Rockies
April 12-14: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
April 15-17: vs. Chicago Cubs
April 18-21: @ San Francisco Giants
April 22-24: @ St. Louis Cardinals
April 26-28: @ Seattle Mariners
April 29-May 1: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
May 3-5: vs. San Diego Padres
May 7-9: @ Cincinnati Reds
May 10-12: @ Baltimore Orioles
May 13-15: vs. Cincinnati Reds
May 17-19: vs. Detroit Tigers
May 20-22: @ Los Angeles Dodgers
May 24-26: vs. Miami Marlins
May 28-29: @ Texas Rangers
May 30-June 2: @ New York Mets
June 3-5: vs. San Francisco Giants
June 6-9: @ San Diego Padres
June 11-13: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
June 14-16: vs. Chicago White Sox
June 18-20: @ Washington Nationals
June 21-23: @ Philadelphia Phillies
June 25-27: vs. Minnesota Twins
June 28-30: vs. Oakland Athletics
July 2-4: @ Los Angeles Dodgers
July 5-7: @ San Diego Padres
July 8-11: vs. Atlanta Braves
July 12-14: vs. Toronto Blue Jays
July 19-21: @ Chicago Cubs
July 22-24: @ Kansas City Royals
July 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
July 29-31: vs. Washington Nationals
Aug. 2-4: @ Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug. 5-7: @ Cleveland Guardians
Aug. 8-11: vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Aug. 12-14: vs. Colorado Rockies
Aug. 16-18: @ Tampa Bay Rays
Aug. 19-21: @ Miami Marlins
Aug. 23-24: @ Boston Red Sox
Aug. 27-29: vs. New York Mets
Aug. 30-Sept. 2: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sept. 3-5: @ San Francisco Giants
Sept. 6-8: @ Houston Astros
Sept. 10-11: vs. Texas Rangers
Sept. 13-15: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Sept. 16-18: @ Colorado Rockies
Sept. 19-22: @ Milwaukee Brewers
Sept 23-25: vs. San Francisco Giants
Sept. 27-29: vs. San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo looks on during a 9-0 loss to the New York Mets at Chase Field on June 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson pitches against the New York Mets at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno against the New York Mets at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Drey Jameson pitches against the New York Mets at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson pitches against the New York Mets at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez rounds the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler Gilbert throws a pitch...

Arizona Sports

D-backs reinstate LHP Tyler Gilbert from paternity list, option Vargas to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the paternity list on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

17 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker warms up barefoot on the field before a baseball game betwee...

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker among those staying grounded

For nearly a decade, Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has counted on this time before each game to connect his mind and body.

17 hours ago

Diamondbacks All-Star...

Associated Press

National League snaps 9-game losing streak at MLB All-Star Game

Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game.

3 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

D-backs All-Star Game moments include mic’d up Carroll, Gurriel’s near HR

Gallen pitched a scoreless inning, Gurriel had a home run called back and Carroll took the field in his hometown at the 2023 All-Star Game.

3 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

D-backs ace Zac Gallen tosses scoreless inning in All-Star Game debut

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen threw a scoreless first inning in his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. 

3 days ago

Luke Keaschall...

Arizona Sports

MLB Draft: GCU’s Wilson, ASU’s Keaschall among Arizona-tied players drafted

GCU's Jacob Wilson, Arizona's Chase Davis and ASU's Luke Keaschall were among 24 players from Arizona schools picked in the MLB Draft.

3 days ago

