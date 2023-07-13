ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Diamondbacks release 2024 schedule, open season vs. Rockies
Jul 13, 2023, 10:51 AM | Updated: 2:25 pm
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks released their 2024 schedule on Thursday.
The team will open up the new season at home against the Colorado Rockies from March 28-31 before welcoming the New York Yankees to town from April 1-3.
The D-backs’ first road series of 2024 will take place in Atlanta against the Braves from April 5-7.
Arizona’s home holiday matchups include Father’s Day weekend against the Chicago White Sox from June 14-16 and Labor Day weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
There are a lot of shows you could watch in 2024.
How about making 81 episodes of #Dbacks baseball one of them? 📺 pic.twitter.com/dcWJ6tjM20
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 13, 2023
The D-backs, however, will be spend the Fourth of July on the road against the Dodgers.
Arizona will then end the regular season at home with two series against the San Francisco Giants (Sept. 23-25) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 27-29).
A look at the D-backs’ schedule in its entirety:
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 regular season schedule
Home series are bolded
March 28-31: vs. Colorado Rockies
April 1-3: vs. New York Yankees
April 5-7: @ Atlanta Braves
April 8-10: @ Colorado Rockies
April 12-14: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
April 15-17: vs. Chicago Cubs
April 18-21: @ San Francisco Giants
April 22-24: @ St. Louis Cardinals
April 26-28: @ Seattle Mariners
April 29-May 1: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
May 3-5: vs. San Diego Padres
May 7-9: @ Cincinnati Reds
May 10-12: @ Baltimore Orioles
May 13-15: vs. Cincinnati Reds
May 17-19: vs. Detroit Tigers
May 20-22: @ Los Angeles Dodgers
May 24-26: vs. Miami Marlins
May 28-29: @ Texas Rangers
May 30-June 2: @ New York Mets
June 3-5: vs. San Francisco Giants
June 6-9: @ San Diego Padres
June 11-13: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
June 14-16: vs. Chicago White Sox
June 18-20: @ Washington Nationals
June 21-23: @ Philadelphia Phillies
June 25-27: vs. Minnesota Twins
June 28-30: vs. Oakland Athletics
July 2-4: @ Los Angeles Dodgers
July 5-7: @ San Diego Padres
July 8-11: vs. Atlanta Braves
July 12-14: vs. Toronto Blue Jays
July 19-21: @ Chicago Cubs
July 22-24: @ Kansas City Royals
July 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
July 29-31: vs. Washington Nationals
Aug. 2-4: @ Pittsburgh Pirates
Aug. 5-7: @ Cleveland Guardians
Aug. 8-11: vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Aug. 12-14: vs. Colorado Rockies
Aug. 16-18: @ Tampa Bay Rays
Aug. 19-21: @ Miami Marlins
Aug. 23-24: @ Boston Red Sox
Aug. 27-29: vs. New York Mets
Aug. 30-Sept. 2: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Sept. 3-5: @ San Francisco Giants
Sept. 6-8: @ Houston Astros
Sept. 10-11: vs. Texas Rangers
Sept. 13-15: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Sept. 16-18: @ Colorado Rockies
Sept. 19-22: @ Milwaukee Brewers
Sept 23-25: vs. San Francisco Giants
Sept. 27-29: vs. San Diego Padres