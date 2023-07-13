The Arizona Diamondbacks released their 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The team will open up the new season at home against the Colorado Rockies from March 28-31 before welcoming the New York Yankees to town from April 1-3.

The D-backs’ first road series of 2024 will take place in Atlanta against the Braves from April 5-7.

Arizona’s home holiday matchups include Father’s Day weekend against the Chicago White Sox from June 14-16 and Labor Day weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

There are a lot of shows you could watch in 2024. How about making 81 episodes of #Dbacks baseball one of them? 📺 pic.twitter.com/dcWJ6tjM20 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 13, 2023

The D-backs, however, will be spend the Fourth of July on the road against the Dodgers.

Arizona will then end the regular season at home with two series against the San Francisco Giants (Sept. 23-25) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 27-29).

A look at the D-backs’ schedule in its entirety:

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 regular season schedule

Home series are bolded

March 28-31: vs. Colorado Rockies

April 1-3: vs. New York Yankees

April 5-7: @ Atlanta Braves

April 8-10: @ Colorado Rockies

April 12-14: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

April 15-17: vs. Chicago Cubs

April 18-21: @ San Francisco Giants

April 22-24: @ St. Louis Cardinals

April 26-28: @ Seattle Mariners

April 29-May 1: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

May 3-5: vs. San Diego Padres

May 7-9: @ Cincinnati Reds

May 10-12: @ Baltimore Orioles

May 13-15: vs. Cincinnati Reds

May 17-19: vs. Detroit Tigers

May 20-22: @ Los Angeles Dodgers

May 24-26: vs. Miami Marlins

May 28-29: @ Texas Rangers

May 30-June 2: @ New York Mets

June 3-5: vs. San Francisco Giants

June 6-9: @ San Diego Padres

June 11-13: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

June 14-16: vs. Chicago White Sox

June 18-20: @ Washington Nationals

June 21-23: @ Philadelphia Phillies

June 25-27: vs. Minnesota Twins

June 28-30: vs. Oakland Athletics

July 2-4: @ Los Angeles Dodgers

July 5-7: @ San Diego Padres

July 8-11: vs. Atlanta Braves

July 12-14: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

July 19-21: @ Chicago Cubs

July 22-24: @ Kansas City Royals

July 26-28: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

July 29-31: vs. Washington Nationals

Aug. 2-4: @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 5-7: @ Cleveland Guardians

Aug. 8-11: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Aug. 12-14: vs. Colorado Rockies

Aug. 16-18: @ Tampa Bay Rays

Aug. 19-21: @ Miami Marlins

Aug. 23-24: @ Boston Red Sox

Aug. 27-29: vs. New York Mets

Aug. 30-Sept. 2: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 3-5: @ San Francisco Giants

Sept. 6-8: @ Houston Astros

Sept. 10-11: vs. Texas Rangers

Sept. 13-15: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sept. 16-18: @ Colorado Rockies

Sept. 19-22: @ Milwaukee Brewers

Sept 23-25: vs. San Francisco Giants

Sept. 27-29: vs. San Diego Padres

