The Arizona Diamondbacks have done the heavy lifting to rebuild the franchise’s farm system since general manager Mike Hazen’s regime was hired in 2017.

It’s percolated since with the rise of prospects like Corbin Carroll, a first-time MLB All-Star.

It’s once again time to replenish the lower levels of the organization. The D-backs on Sunday began the 2023 MLB Draft by selecting shortstop Tommy Troy, infielder Gino Groover and lefty pitcher Caden Grice.

The third round and beyond rolls on beginning Monday morning.

Here’s a full list of who the Diamondbacks have selected so far.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker

Round 1 (12th overall) — SS Tommy Troy, Stanford

Round 2 (48th) — 3B Gino Groover, NC State

Competitive balance B (64th) — LHP Caden Grice, Clemson

Round 3 (80th) — OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (112th) — LHP Grayson Hitt, Alabama

Round 5 (148th) — 3B Kevin Sim, University of San Diego

Round 6 (175th) — LHP Philip Abner, Florida

Round 7 (205th) –LHP Ryan Bruno, Stanford

Round 8 (235th) — 1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

