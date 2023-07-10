Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks

Jul 10, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 1:59 pm

Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks GM...

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen during spring training workouts on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Scottsdale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Diamondbacks have done the heavy lifting to rebuild the franchise’s farm system since general manager Mike Hazen’s regime was hired in 2017.

It’s percolated since with the rise of prospects like Corbin Carroll, a first-time MLB All-Star.

It’s once again time to replenish the lower levels of the organization. The D-backs on Sunday began the 2023 MLB Draft by selecting shortstop Tommy Troy, infielder Gino Groover and lefty pitcher Caden Grice.

The third round and beyond rolls on beginning Monday morning.

Here’s a full list of who the Diamondbacks have selected so far.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker

Round 1 (12th overall) — SS Tommy Troy, Stanford

Round 2 (48th) — 3B Gino Groover, NC State

Competitive balance B (64th) — LHP Caden Grice, Clemson

Round 3 (80th) — OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (112th) — LHP Grayson Hitt, Alabama

Round 5 (148th) — 3B Kevin Sim, University of San Diego

Round 6 (175th) — LHP Philip Abner, Florida

Round 7 (205th) –LHP Ryan Bruno, Stanford

Round 8 (235th) — 1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

Arizona Diamondbacks

Caden Grice, Diamondbacks, MLB Draft...

Kevin Zimmerman

Hazen: D-backs keep drafting athletes — without the Shohei Ohtani expectations

The Arizona Diamondbacks have targeted dynamic athletes for the last several drafts, but they aren't thinking of the next Shohei Ohtani.

14 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game ...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Zac Gallen named National League starter for 2023 All-Star Game

Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen on Monday was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

14 hours ago

Caden Grice...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks draft Clemson 2-way player Caden Grice with No. 64 pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks took two-way player Caden Grice with the No. 64 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday night. 

2 days ago

Gino Groover...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks take INF Gino Groover with 2nd-round pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected NC State infielder Gino Groover with the No. 48 pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

2 days ago

Tommy Troy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks select Stanford INF Tommy Troy with No. 12 overall pick

With the No. 12 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected shortstop Tommy Troy out of Stanford. 

14 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

D-backs struggle with runners on in loss to Pirates, enter All-Star break

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to the All-Star break at 52-39 after dropping Sunday's series finale to the Pirates.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks