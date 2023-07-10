ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks
Jul 10, 2023
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
The Arizona Diamondbacks have done the heavy lifting to rebuild the franchise’s farm system since general manager Mike Hazen’s regime was hired in 2017.
It’s percolated since with the rise of prospects like Corbin Carroll, a first-time MLB All-Star.
It’s once again time to replenish the lower levels of the organization. The D-backs on Sunday began the 2023 MLB Draft by selecting shortstop Tommy Troy, infielder Gino Groover and lefty pitcher Caden Grice.
The third round and beyond rolls on beginning Monday morning.
Here’s a full list of who the Diamondbacks have selected so far.
Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker
Round 1 (12th overall) — SS Tommy Troy, Stanford
Round 2 (48th) — 3B Gino Groover, NC State
Competitive balance B (64th) — LHP Caden Grice, Clemson
Round 3 (80th) — OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech
Round 4 (112th) — LHP Grayson Hitt, Alabama
Round 5 (148th) — 3B Kevin Sim, University of San Diego
Round 6 (175th) — LHP Philip Abner, Florida
Round 7 (205th) –LHP Ryan Bruno, Stanford
Round 8 (235th) — 1B Jackson Feltner, Morehead State