Diamondbacks name 1B Deyvison De Los Santos, RHP Billy Corcoran minor league players of April

May 8, 2024, 4:30 PM

Deyvison De Los Santos...

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Deyvison De Los Santos hits before a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks handed out their monthly organizational awards, naming Double-A Amarillo first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos their Minor League Player of the Month for April.

High-A Hillsboro’s Billy Corcoran won pitcher of the month.

De Los Santos has been on an offensive rampage since returning to the organization from the Cleveland Guardians, who selected the 20-year-old in the Rule 5 Draft but did not keep him on the roster.

Arizona’s No. 14 prospect (MLB Pipeline) earned a 1.112 OPS with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored in April with the Sod Poodles. He reached base safely in 20 of 21 games.

De Los Santos won the Texas League Player of the Month, as well, and he has not slowed down. He hit his sixth home run in eight games on Tuesday.

De Los Santos had a unique chance to reach the major leagues early with Cleveland but is back on his developmental track.

The corner infielder has displayed raw power, but he is showing more mature at-bats to make a leap as a professional hitter. Working on polishing his overall game, including first base defense and baserunning, are next steps as he looks to climb in the system.

Corcoran, a 24-year-old right-hander, had a 2.53 ERA with 28 strikeouts 21.1 innings in April. He had a career-high nine strikeouts in a game and threw six scoreless innings the following week.

D-backs player development staff chooses the honorees based on nominations from coaches at each affiliate and input from coordinators.

Triple-A Reno’s respective winners for player and pitcher of the month were outfielder Albert Almora and right-handed pitching prospect Cristian Mena (No. 11 on Pipeline).

Amarillo’s pitcher of the month was Will Mabry, and Hillsboro’s awarded hitter was Gavin Conticello.

Infielder Cristofer Torin (No. 7) and pitcher Caden Grice (No. 18) won for Single-A Visalia.

