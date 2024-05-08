Close
Corbin Carroll bounces back, Zac Gallen cruises in D-backs win vs. Reds

May 7, 2024, 6:18 PM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds third base on the way to score on a RBI single by Christian Walker #53 in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 06, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


The Arizona Diamondbacks got a welcome sight on Tuesday with a Corbin Carroll outing that looked a whole lot more like Corbin Carroll in a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Carroll nearly reached his RBI total on the season of seven in the game itself, knocking in five to tie his career high. He had a fielder’s choice in the third inning and a single in the fifth before a three-run dinger in the seventh.

A big-time slump for Carroll across the back half of April led to manager Torey Lovullo moving him down the order. Carroll showed some better signs in the last week, though, which had him back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday. Credit to backup catcher Tucker Barnhart getting on three times and backup shortstop Kevin Newman producing a pair of hits as well.

Tuesday was the first game this season in which Carroll had a RBI across more than one plate appearance. He now has a hit in six of his last seven games.

Zac Gallen made his first start since exiting with hamstring tightness on April 25. He more or less cruised. Cincinnati only had two at-bats with runners in scoring position against the right-hander and both came with two outs. The Reds got a runner on in each of the first four innings but were unable to muster anything beyond that, with them only having a maximum of four batters reach in an inning against him.

Gallen allowed a hit and three walks across six scoreless innings while striking out six.

Ketel Marte homered right after Carroll in the seventh inning for his seventh of the season, tying Christian Walker for the team lead.

Closer Paul Sewald made his season debut, wrapping things up in the ninth inning. He gave up a solo homer to Tyler Stephenson.

