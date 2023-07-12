Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs reinstate LHP Tyler Gilbert from paternity list, option Vargas to Reno

Jul 12, 2023, 4:56 PM

Tyler Gilbert throws a pitch...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the paternity list on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Additionally, the team optioned right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas to Triple-A Reno.

With the moves, the D-backs’ 40-man roster remains full.

Gilbert’s only appearance with Arizona this season came Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The hurler posted three innings of work in the victory, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk. He also notched a pair of strikeouts.

Before his most recent outing, Gilbert hadn’t pitched at the MLB level since July 26 of last season.

At the Triple-A level this year (21 games played), Gilbert sports a 5.67 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP.

Vargas, who last played for Arizona on April 11, has spent most of his time in the minors this season. In his five MLB games in 2023, he’s posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.93 WHIP to go along with seven strikeouts to four walks in 4.2 innings pitched.

In Reno this year (23 games played), Vargas has an 8.74 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 18 strikeouts to 23 walks in 22.2 innings pitched.

The D-backs return from the All-Star break Friday with a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is slated for 4:07 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN 620 AM or 98.7 FM HD-2.

