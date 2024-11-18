Phoenix Rising FC named former MLS assistant Pa-Modou Kah as its new head coach on Monday.

Kah replaces interim Diego Gomez, who had taken over for Danny Stone in June. Stone was hired in January 2024 but lasted 19 games before he was fired.

“I’m here because Phoenix Rising has the ambition and the drive to maintain its status as one of the top clubs in the USL Championship, with a commitment to bringing home more hardware and developing players,” Kah said in a release. “I’m ready to lead this team, work with our players, and bring in the key pieces that match our style and intensity.

“I don’t come here lightly — I know the fans, I see the commitment in this community, and I’m here to push, build and make Phoenix a club that consistently performs at the highest level.”

Kah was Charlotte FC’s asssitant coach for the past two years.

A Gambian and Norwegian professional in his playing days, Kah played in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers before he began coaching in 2017.

He became a head coach for the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC squad in 2020 and won Coach of the Year in 2021.

Kah coach at North Texas SC of the MLS Next Pro league in 2022 before joining Charlotte on an MLS staff.

As a head coach in Canada and in the MLS Next Pro levels combined, he is 34-13-21.

“Pa’s breadth of experience as both a player and coach across global soccer makes him an incredible addition to Phoenix Rising,” Phoenix Rising FC president Bobby Dulle said in a release. “In our conversations, it’s clear he is an intense, driven leader with a strong reputation for approachability and building genuine connections with and getting the most out of his players.

“Kah’s background gives him unique insight into creating unity within diverse rosters, and we’re confident his drive and tactical acumen will elevate our team both on and off the field.”

