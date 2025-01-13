Arizona State football has bolstered both sides of the ball in the transfer portal, most recently earning commitments from Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jaren Hamilton and Purdue corners Nyland Green and Kyndrich Breedlove on Monday, according to On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett.

Green, who was a five-star high school recruit in 2021, per 247 Sports, recorded 23 tackles with five passes defensed and two sacks for the Boilermakers last year after spending 2021-23 playing sparingly for Georgia. He has a year of eligibility left.

Breedlove tallied 40 tackles, four passes defensed and three interceptions for Purdue last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending his first two seasons at Ole Miss and the 2023 season at Colorado. He was a three-star high school recruit, per 247Sports, out of Nashville’s Pearl-Cohn.

Hamilton did not record any receptions this past year at Alabama. The Gainesville, Florida, native was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 and the 35th-ranked receiver, according to 247 Sports.

He joins a group of offensive transfers that includes Army running back Kanye Udoh, who will compete for the starting spot with Cam Skattebo turning pro.

The Sun Devils on Sunday also added Oregon defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, Texas State offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo and Nebraska offensive lineman Xander Ruggeroli.

ASU’s first transfer portal additions included wide receiver Noble Johnson and kicker Jesús Gómez. The program continued to bolster the offense for 2025 with wide receiver Jalen Moss.

A group of Sun Devils have entered their names in the portal.

A player whose days with the program are done is cornerback Laterrance Welch, who was dismissed after being accused of stealing a watch from a teammate.

Welch, a junior who transferred in from LSU, played nine games and recorded 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed this season. He notably scored on a pick-six at the end of the first half against UCF at Mountain America Stadium.

He did not play in ASU’s Big 12 title game win over Iowa State.

Dillingham and his staff allowed players to enter the portal but remain with the program through its playoff run that ended in the Peach Bowl.

“We’ve met with most of our guys going in, our guys have the opportunity to stay on our football team,” Dillingham told reporters on Monday. “They’re like, ‘Well, we’ll go in at the end.’ I go, ‘No, that’s not fair to you to go in after our run is over. I want you to have the best opportunity to find a spot. You can go in right now, day one, we’ll help you find a spot and stay on our football team if you want to stay on our football team and let’s go on this ride together the rest of the way.’

“I didn’t want those guys to feel like they had to wait to go in because they wanted an opportunity to have a bigger role for a program … I think that would hurt their chances. So I made it very clear to the guys that you can stay on the team as long as you do what you’re supposed to do.”

Here is who else is involved in the transfer portal from ASU’s program.

Arizona State Sun Devils football 2025 transfer portal tracker

Additions

CB Kyndrich Breedlove (Jan. 13) — Purdue

CB Nyland Green (Jan. 13) — Purdue

WR Jaren Hamilton (Jan. 13) — Alabama

DL My’Keil Gardner (Jan. 12) — Oregon

OL Xander Ruggeroli (Jan. 12) — Nebraska

OL Jimeto Obigbo (Jan. 12) — Texas State

S Adrian Wilson (Dec. 23) — Washington State

TE Khamari Anderson (Dec. 22) — Kentucky

RB Kanye Udoh (Dec. 21) — Army

WR Jalen Moss (Dec. 19) — Fresno State

WR Noble Johnson (Dec. 15) — Clemson

K Jesús Gómez (Dec. 15) — Eastern Michigan

Departures

WR Troy Omeire — UNLV

OL Sirri Kandiyeli

DL Landen Thomas

DL Harold Brooks

OL Luis Cordova

CB Cole Martin — UCLA

LB K’Vion Thunderbird — Fresno State

DL Kyran Bourda

CB Laterrance Welch — UNLV

S Kamari Wilson — Memphis

TE Markeston Douglas — Florida State

DL Tristan Monday

DL J’Mond Tapp

WR Jamaal Young II — North Dakota

WR Korbin Hendrix — Montana

CB Keontez Bradley — Buffalo

WR Kaleb Black — Sam Houston

Follow @AZSports