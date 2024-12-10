Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said the College Football Playoff-bound program has received lots of transfer interest already, particularly at the wide receiver position, as the portal opened on Monday.

A group of Sun Devils have entered their names in the portal, although that does not in itself end their runs at Arizona State.

Dillingham and his staff has allowed players to enter the portal but remain with the program through its playoff run.

“We’ve met with most of our guys going in, our guys have the opportunity to stay on our football team,” Dillingham told reporters on Monday. “They’re like, ‘Well, we’ll go in at the end.’ I go, ‘No, that’s not fair to you to go in after our run is over. I want you to have the best opportunity to find a spot. You can go in right now, day one, we’ll help you find a spot and stay on our football team if you want to stay on our football team and let’s go on this ride together the rest of the way.’

“I didn’t want those guys to feel like they had to wait to go in because they wanted an opportunity to have a bigger role for a program … I think that would hurt their chances. So I made it very clear to the guys that you can stay on the team as long as you do what you’re supposed to do.”

Dillingham revealed there will be players who stay and some who do not. Tight end Markeston Douglas, for example, will ride this season out, Dillingham posted on X (formerly Twitter).

One player whose days with the program are done is cornerback Laterrance Welch, who was dismissed for a rule violation after the Territorial Cup, per Sun Devil Source’s Chris Karpman.

Welch, a junior who transferred in from LSU, played nine games and recorded 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed this season. He notably scored on a pick-six at the end of the first half against UCF at Mountain America Stadium.

He did not play in ASU’s Big 12 title game win over Iowa State.

The secondary will also lose redshirt sophomore Kamari Wilson to the portal, who joined the Sun Devils after previously playing at Florida. Wilson played 12 games this year with 11 tackles.

Wilson has been behind junior Myles Rowser on the depth chart and will stay through the playoff.

He was a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals out of IMG Academy.

One of the best teammates and most physical players we have on our team!! Absolute joy to coach!!!! Fired up to keep coaching you thru the bowl/playoff! https://t.co/dajhij2GHG — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) December 9, 2024

Arizona State has young depth in the secondary on the roster with starting corners Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson in their sophomore campaigns.

Here is who else is entering the transfer portal from ASU’s program.

Arizona State Sun Devils football 2025 transfer portal tracker

LB K’Vion Thunderbird

DL Kyran Bourda

CB Laterrance Welch

S Kamari Wilson

TE Markeston Douglas

DL J’Mond Tapp

WR Jamaal Young II

WR Korbin Hendrix

CB Keontez Bradley

WR Kaleb Black

Follow @AZSports