Kevin Durant featured in NBA’s Jingle Hoops Christmas ad sequel

Dec 10, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 9:26 pm

NBA Jingle Hoops...

After appearing in the NBA's 2013 viral Christmas ad "Jingle Hoops," Suns star Kevin Durant got the bells ringing in a sequel. (X Screenshot/@NBA)

(X Screenshot/@NBA)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


“Tune it up, KD.”

Eleven years after appearing in the NBA’s 2013 viral Christmas Day advertisement, “Jingle Hoops,” Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant got the bells ringing in a sequel the league put out on Tuesday.

The original ad featured Durant, Derrick Rose, Stephen Curry, Steve Nash and James Harden hitting 3-pointers on basketball hoops with jingles bells to the tune of holiday classic, “Jingle Bells.” LeBron James threw down a dunk and said, “Please tell me the camera was rolling,” to end the 30-second spot.

YouTube video

The updated version lives up to the sequel status of going bigger and bolder, this time animated to look like action figures of the NBA’s stars set to play on Christmas.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum opens the ad with the same line as Rose in the original: “Tune it up, KD.”

The new commercial ups the ante with drums, sleighs, toy cars and bobblehead Mike Breen announcing. Durant rides in on Christmas lights like Tarzan on a vine and throws an alley-oop to Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards for the grand finale.

“Please tell me the camera was on,” James says again.

The Suns host the Denver Nuggets to close the five-game holiday slate. Phoenix is playing on its fourth straight Christmas Day.

Suns, NBA Christmas Day schedule

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks – 12 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks – 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics – 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors – 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns – 10:30 p.m.

