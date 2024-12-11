Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, will make his G League road debut on Thursday against the Valley Suns, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

James started the season only playing home games in the G League while going back and forth between the South Bay Lakers and the NBA squad, but the Lakers have evidently shifted their stance.

He will take the floor at Mullett Arena at 7 p.m.

The Lakers took James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall selection out of USC. He only played one season for the Trojans before entering the draft, where speculation suggested he would be a lock to play with his father in L.A.

Bronny James and LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game. They first took the floor together in a preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns and made their regular season debuts opening night.

James has played in seven NBA regular season games, totaling 18 minutes and four points. For South Bay, James has played three games and averaged 8.7 points with 2.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

He put up his best statistical outing on Saturday with 16 points against the San Diego Clippers.

