Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Reports: Bronny James will make G League road debut at Valley Suns

Dec 11, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

Bronny James...

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during warm ups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, will make his G League road debut on Thursday against the Valley Suns, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

James started the season only playing home games in the G League while going back and forth between the South Bay Lakers and the NBA squad, but the Lakers have evidently shifted their stance.

He will take the floor at Mullett Arena at 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

The Lakers took James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall selection out of USC. He only played one season for the Trojans before entering the draft, where speculation suggested he would be a lock to play with his father in L.A.

Bronny James and LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game. They first took the floor together in a preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns and made their regular season debuts opening night.

James has played in seven NBA regular season games, totaling 18 minutes and four points. For South Bay, James has played three games and averaged 8.7 points with 2.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

He put up his best statistical outing on Saturday with 16 points against the San Diego Clippers.

Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler...

Arizona Sports

Report: Heat star Jimmy Butler open to playing for Suns if traded

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is open to playing for the Suns if Miami elects to trade him, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday. 

3 hours ago

Bronny James...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Bronny James will make G League road debut at Valley Suns

Lakers rookie Bronny James, son of LeBron James, will make his G League road debut against the Valley Suns, Shams Charania reported. 

4 hours ago

NBA Jingle Hoops...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant featured in NBA’s Jingle Hoops Christmas ad sequel

Eleven years after appearing in the NBA's 2013 viral Christmas ad "Jingle Hoops," Suns star Kevin Durant got the bells ringing in a sequel.

1 day ago

A.J. Dybantsa #3 of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian warms up before their game against Accelerated ...

Kevin Zimmerman

Top prospect A.J. Dybantsa commits to BYU. His dad could see him playing for the Suns next

A.J. Dybantsa said it's former Suns coach Kevin Young's connection to the NBA and stars like Kevin Durant that pursuaded him to commit to BYU.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ glaring room to grow on display in loss to depleted Magic

Once you peel back a layer of the Phoenix Suns, it has not been a pleasant sight for what has been revealed. In a reveal brought on by stretches without Kevin Durant, that reveal continued in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Orlando Magic.

3 days ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker’s unusual struggles continue, Suns beat down by Heat

Devin Booker has earned more than beyond the benefit of the doubt when he has the occasional struggles for the Phoenix Suns but that benefit has reached its limit this season after a 121-111 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

4 days ago

Reports: Bronny James will make G League road debut at Valley Suns