Cardinals-Panthers injury report: OT Paris Johnson Jr., RB Trey Benson non-participants in practice

Dec 19, 2024, 2:23 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Trey Benson were among the non-participants in practice Thursday.

Johnson was out due to a knee issue while Benson missed practice with an ankle injury.

Arizona starting linebacker Kyzir White (illness) was out of practice Thursday.

Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was also out on Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game versus the New England Patriots with a concussion.

Linebacker Zaven Collins was limited with a neck issue while cornerbacks Max Melton and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also limited with hand and shin injuries, respectively.

Kicker Matt Prater was limited in practice after the Cardinals opened up his practice window on Wednesday.

For the Panthers, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. He was upgraded to limited Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Carolina Panthers – Week 16

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trey Benson RB Ankle DNP DNP
Paris Johnson Jr. OL Knee DNP DNP
Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest Limited Limited
Jesse Luketa LB Thigh DNP DNP
Kyzir White LB Illness DNP
Mack Wilson Sr. LB Concussion DNP DNP
Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited
Zaven Collins LB Neck Limited Limited
Elijah Jones CB Ankle Limited DNP
Roy Lopez DL Ankle Limited Limited
Max Melton CB Shin Limited Limited
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hand Limited Limited
Matt Prater K Left Knee Limited Limited
Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited Limited

Here is the Panthers’ injury report:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jadeveon Clowney OLB Illness/Knee DNP Limited
Sam Franklin Jr. S Neck/Personal DNP Full
Xavier Woods S NIR-Rest DNP Full
Xavier Legette WR Hip DNP DNP
Taylor Moton OT NIR-rest DNP
Chuba Hubbard RB NIR-Rest DNP Full
Robert Hunt G Illness DNP
D.J. Wonnum OLB NIR-Rest/Knee DNP Limited
Jalen Coker WR Quadricep Limited
Josey Jewell LB NIR-Rest DNP Limited
Adam Thielen WR NIR-Rest DNP Full
Jaycee Horn CB NIR-Rest DNP Limited
A’Shawn Robinson DE Knee DNP Limited
David Moore WR Concussion Limited Limited
Raheem Blackshear RB Chest Full Full

Injury Report presented by:

Barrow Neurological Institute

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Paris Johnson Jr. #70 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up before snap during the second quarter of a ...

Arizona Sports

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Trey Benson were among the non-participants in practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

52 seconds ago

Cardinals, injury report...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Patriots injury report: RB Demercado, P Gillikin out

Here is the Week 15 injury report from the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots before they meet at State Farm Stadium this Sunday.

6 days ago

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Arizona DL Dante Stills, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker downgraded to out

Cardinals DLs Dante Stills and Naquan Jones were both ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks on Friday's injury report.

13 days ago

Brock Wright #89 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona ...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Jalen Thompson ruled out, Darius Robinson questionable for Seahawks game

Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was ruled out while rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. 

27 days ago

Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Jalen Thompson, Jonah Williams questionable for Jets matchup

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was listed as questionable ahead of the team hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. 

1 month ago

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: James Conner limited Wednesday ahead of Jets matchup

Running back James Conner was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday before his Arizona Cardinals host the New York Jets.

1 month ago

