Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Trey Benson were among the non-participants in practice Thursday.

Johnson was out due to a knee issue while Benson missed practice with an ankle injury.

Arizona starting linebacker Kyzir White (illness) was out of practice Thursday.

Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was also out on Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game versus the New England Patriots with a concussion.

Linebacker Zaven Collins was limited with a neck issue while cornerbacks Max Melton and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also limited with hand and shin injuries, respectively.

Kicker Matt Prater was limited in practice after the Cardinals opened up his practice window on Wednesday.

For the Panthers, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. He was upgraded to limited Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Carolina Panthers – Week 16

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Benson RB Ankle DNP DNP – – Paris Johnson Jr. OL Knee DNP DNP – – Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest Limited Limited – – Jesse Luketa LB Thigh DNP DNP – – Kyzir White LB Illness – DNP – – Mack Wilson Sr. LB Concussion DNP DNP – – Joey Blount S Knee Limited Limited – – Zaven Collins LB Neck Limited Limited – – Elijah Jones CB Ankle Limited DNP – – Roy Lopez DL Ankle Limited Limited – – Max Melton CB Shin Limited Limited – – Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hand Limited Limited – – Matt Prater K Left Knee Limited Limited – – Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited Limited – –

Here is the Panthers’ injury report:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Jadeveon Clowney OLB Illness/Knee DNP Limited – – Sam Franklin Jr. S Neck/Personal DNP Full – – Xavier Woods S NIR-Rest DNP Full – – Xavier Legette WR Hip DNP DNP – – Taylor Moton OT NIR-rest – DNP – – Chuba Hubbard RB NIR-Rest DNP Full – – Robert Hunt G Illness – DNP – – D.J. Wonnum OLB NIR-Rest/Knee DNP Limited – – Jalen Coker WR Quadricep – Limited – – Josey Jewell LB NIR-Rest DNP Limited – – Adam Thielen WR NIR-Rest DNP Full – – Jaycee Horn CB NIR-Rest DNP Limited – – A’Shawn Robinson DE Knee DNP Limited – – David Moore WR Concussion Limited Limited – – Raheem Blackshear RB Chest Full Full – –

