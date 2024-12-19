ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Panthers injury report: OT Paris Johnson Jr., RB Trey Benson non-participants in practice
Dec 19, 2024, 2:23 PM
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back Trey Benson were among the non-participants in practice Thursday.
Johnson was out due to a knee issue while Benson missed practice with an ankle injury.
Arizona starting linebacker Kyzir White (illness) was out of practice Thursday.
Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was also out on Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game versus the New England Patriots with a concussion.
Linebacker Zaven Collins was limited with a neck issue while cornerbacks Max Melton and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also limited with hand and shin injuries, respectively.
Kicker Matt Prater was limited in practice after the Cardinals opened up his practice window on Wednesday.
For the Panthers, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. He was upgraded to limited Thursday.
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Carolina Panthers – Week 16
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Kyzir White
|LB
|Illness
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|–
|–
|Roy Lopez
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Max Melton
|CB
|Shin
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Hand
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Matt Prater
|K
|Left Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
Here is the Panthers’ injury report:
Carolina Panthers injury report
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Illness/Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Neck/Personal
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Xavier Woods
|S
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|NIR-rest
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Robert Hunt
|G
|Illness
|–
|DNP
|–
|–
|D.J. Wonnum
|OLB
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|Quadricep
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|A’Shawn Robinson
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|David Moore
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|Chest
|Full
|Full
|–
|–