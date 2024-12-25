ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Rams injury report: James Conner limited in practice with knee issue
Dec 25, 2024, 5:32 PM
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Conner went down in the third quarter of the Cardinals’ Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a loss that ultimately ended their postseason hopes. He did not return to the game and was further evaluated by trainers. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday did not rule out Conner for Saturday.
Running back Trey Benson was also listed on the injury report alongside offensive linemen Evan Brown (neck). Both were limited on Wednesday.
On the defensive side, lineman Darius Robinson (calf), as well as linebackers Baron Browning (neck) and Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), were limited on Wednesday. The Cardinals signed linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster on Tuesday, likely indicating either Browning or Wilson won’t play.
Kicker Matt Prater, who hasn’t appeared in a game since a Week 4 loss to the Washington Commanders, was limited on Wednesday as he’s been rehabbing a meniscus injury to his left knee. He was designated to return from the injured reserve on Dec. 18.
Safety Joey Blount (ribs), cornerback Elijah Jones (ankle) and backup punter Michael Palardy (illness) all did not participate on Tuesday. Palardy, however, practiced in full on Wednesday.
The Rams had zero injuries to report on Tuesday, but added lineman Rob Havenstein, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder issue, to the injury report.
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Los Angeles Rams – Week 17
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Joey Blount
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Michael Palardy
|P
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|James Conner
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Evan Brown
|OL
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|NIR-Rest
|Limited
|Full
|Matt Prater
|K
|Left Knee
|Limited
|Limited
Here is the Rams’ injury report:
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Rob Havenstein
|OL
|Shoulder
|–
|Limited