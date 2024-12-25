Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Conner went down in the third quarter of the Cardinals’ Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a loss that ultimately ended their postseason hopes. He did not return to the game and was further evaluated by trainers. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday did not rule out Conner for Saturday.

Running back Trey Benson was also listed on the injury report alongside offensive linemen Evan Brown (neck). Both were limited on Wednesday.

On the defensive side, lineman Darius Robinson (calf), as well as linebackers Baron Browning (neck) and Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), were limited on Wednesday. The Cardinals signed linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster on Tuesday, likely indicating either Browning or Wilson won’t play.

Kicker Matt Prater, who hasn’t appeared in a game since a Week 4 loss to the Washington Commanders, was limited on Wednesday as he’s been rehabbing a meniscus injury to his left knee. He was designated to return from the injured reserve on Dec. 18.

Safety Joey Blount (ribs), cornerback Elijah Jones (ankle) and backup punter Michael Palardy (illness) all did not participate on Tuesday. Palardy, however, practiced in full on Wednesday.

The Rams had zero injuries to report on Tuesday, but added lineman Rob Havenstein, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder issue, to the injury report.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Los Angeles Rams – Week 17

Player Pos Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Joey Blount S Ribs DNP DNP Elijah Jones CB Ankle DNP DNP Michael Palardy P Illness DNP Full James Conner RB Knee Limited Limited Trey Benson RB Ankle Limited Limited Darius Robinson DL Calf Limited Limited Baron Browning LB Neck Limited Limited Mack Wilson Sr. LB Concussion Limited Limited Evan Brown OL Neck Limited Limited Kelvin Beachum OL NIR-Rest Limited Full Matt Prater K Left Knee Limited Limited

Here is the Rams’ injury report:

Player Pos Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status Rob Havenstein OL Shoulder – Limited

