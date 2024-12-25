Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami ahead of the league’s Feb. 6 trade deadline, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania said on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are Butler’s top trade destinations. Charania added while the six-time All-Star has not formally requested a trade, he is expecting an exit from the Heat.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the line drawn in the sand: Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, with two teams at the top of his desired destinations – and how we got here: pic.twitter.com/FLstMhPo3P — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2024

Charania first reported on Dec. 11 that Butler was interested in a trade to Phoenix with Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro also confirming Butler’s interest in the Suns.

Butler is on an expiring $48.8 million salary with a $52.4 player option for next year when he will play at 36 years old. Butler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

He is eligible for an extension that would guarantee him $113 million for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. But he is 35 and has missed, on average, about one out of every four games in his Heat tenure.

How could the Suns acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat?

The Suns would need to move off of guard Bradley Beal’s contract to pursue Butler if they were interested, and Beal would also have to lift a no-trade clause in his contract.

Because the Suns are a second-apron team, they cannot aggregate salaries in a deal for Butler.

Gambadoro confirmed, as did Spotrac.com’s Keith Smith, Phoenix and Miami could work out a two-team trade if the Heat also include a veteran’s minimum contract going to the Suns.

The Heat cannot do a one-for-one trade because it would push them into the second apron.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks joined Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Dec. 19 and said a straight trade of Butler and extra salary to the Suns for Beal doesn’t look realistic.

“If it’s involving just the two teams, it’s just not happening,” Marks said. “I mean, I never want to put in a 100% ‘no’ just because of the world we live in, but I don’t see a world where it would make sense for the Miami Heat to take back the $110 million owed to Bradley Beal after this year. (Beal’s) no-trade clause, for me, is not a factor at all this year.”

The Suns (14-14) have lost their last three games and are currently 11th in the Western Conference.

Phoenix is dealing with multiple injuries, including guard Devin Booker who is out with a left groin strain. The Suns have also seen Beal and forward Kevin Durant miss time this season due to injuries.

The Suns take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. MST and can be listened to on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or online.

Jimmy Butler doubtful for Miami’s next game

The Heat are listing Butler as doubtful for their game on Thursday at Orlando, saying he needs time to recondition before returning to the lineup.

Butler twisted an ankle in Miami’s loss to Oklahoma City on Friday but missed the remainder of that game and the next two Heat games — at Orlando last Saturday and against Brooklyn on Monday — with illness, not the ankle, cited as the reason.

His intentions for future games seem a bit unclear as well.

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Heat president Pat Riley said of a potential extension in May. “That’s the truth.”

Riley also chided Butler after last season for saying that if he hadn’t gotten hurt during the play-in tournament, teams like Boston and New York would have lost to Miami.

“I thought, ‘Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious?’ If you’re not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut on the criticism of those teams,” Riley said last spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @AZSports