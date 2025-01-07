Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Trey McBride takes home final Angry Runs scepter of 2024

Jan 7, 2025, 3:41 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride got back to his hurdling ways in Arizona’s 47-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And let’s just say those acrobatics did not go unnoticed by NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, who rightfully handed out the final Angry Runs scepter of 2024 to the third-year pro.

“Give me a freeze frame of McBride, who’s not trying to jump over the 49er, he’s trying to jump through him with physics. It looks as if the tackler is trying to put him in the overhead bin, but as you know, items tend to shift during flight. His kneecap is all the way up by his own ear.

“He’s got next. I love Trey McBride. He makes the Niners his bride in this one. You were born to wield this thing!”

The honor is the latest accolade for the 2022 second-round pick in what was a monstrous 2024 for the tight end.

In 16 starts, the tight end racked up 1,146 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 111 catches (147 targets). On top of pacing the team in receptions and receiving yards, he now sits second behind DeAndre Hopkins in franchise history for catches in a single season.

The tight end also set a new NFL record for the most catches by a tight end in his first three seasons with 221, surpassing 49ers TE George Kittle’s 216 mark from 2017-19.

And while the Cardinal’s two receiving scores are on the low end, he did add a rushing score and a fumble recovery touchdown to his resume this past season.

A hurdling end in sight?

His hurdles seemingly have become a regular occurrence for the offense. They give the sideline juice and have resulted in positive yardage.

That being said, the third-year pass catcher sounds like he could be putting his hurdling days behind him.

“I thought he was going to go low,” he said of the play. “Obviously, he didn’t. When I landed back on my feet, I was really shocked and excited, too.

“But yeah, I need to stop doing that. They’re obviously catching on and the risk vs. reward is not always there.”

Even with the latest sentiment, it’s clearly a hard habit to kick.

Trey McBride not new to Angry Runs

This marks the third time the tight end has at least made the Angry Runs nomination since coming to town as a second-round draft pick in 2022.

His most recent before Monday’s honor came this past November where he broke one tackle before hurdling another on his way to a first down.

Running back James Conner knows a thing or two about Angry Runs, too.

