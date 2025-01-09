As the Phoenix Suns continue to tweak lineups and search for answers, once-starting center Jusuf Nurkic was a healthy scratch from Thursday’s 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Footprint Center.

Mason Plumlee replaced Nurkic in the starting lineup earlier this week and played 22 minutes against Atlanta, and rookie big man Oso Ighodaro received 25 minutes off the bench.

Nurkic’s absence was unrelated to any injury, solely a coaching decision, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

“Just went with Mason and Oso tonight,” head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters postgame. “Just trying to figure out what’s best for the team, find the right combinations, the right group.”

Nurkic has not missed a game without an injury impairment or suspension since his arrival in Phoenix ahead of the 2023-24 season.

This has been an inconsistent campaign for the 7-footer, as he had missed 10 games entering Thursday due to finger and ankle injuries, along with a three-game suspension. He has averaged 8.6 points on 45.4% shooting, both his lowest marks since his 2015-16 season.

Nurkic told Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson afterward that there was no discussion about the benching turning into a straight benching.

“No. We never communicated but that’s fine,” Nurkic said.

What would he do to keep embracing whatever role he was given?

“No comment, man,” Nurkic added. “Just being (a) pro and get ready. That’s all.”

In Tuesday’s loss against the Charlotte Hornets, Nurkic was a -22 on the floor with eight points and five fouls in 19 minutes.

Plumlee only scored two points but he grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists against the Hawks, finishing with a +8. Ighodaro scored four points with five rebounds and a block.

Phoenix removed guard Bradley Beal from the starting lineup on Monday, as well, and Beal provided his second 25-point performance in three games as a reserve.

Beal hit 11 of 16 shots from the field to go along with seven rebounds and a dagger steal in the final minute. Grayson Allen scored 23 points off the bench on 7-for-8 shooting, as he and Beal were the first Suns duo to both score 20 points off the bench since January 2022.

