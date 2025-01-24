Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had some fun using classic scenes from the best picture-winning movie “Forrest Gump” while promoting the new Cortez-inspired Nike Book 1.

Booker posted a series of videos on his Instagram story on Friday, generating his face on Tom Hanks’ body to reimagine iconic moments from the film.

In the movie, Gump ran for three years in the Nike Cortez shoes gifted to him by Jenny.

Booker poses as a scruffy Hanks in the moment Gump decides to stop his run while on the highway near Monument Valley, saying, “I’m pretty tired. I think I’ll go home now.”

Devin Booker and Nike recreate FORREST GUMP 🤣pic.twitter.com/R4b1Ml7EWF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 24, 2025

Another scene shows Devin Gump telling a woman reading on a bench at the park, “Those must be comfortable shoes. I bet you could walk all day in shoes like that and not feel a thing. I wish I had shoes like that. … Mama always said there’s an awful lot you could tell about a person by their shoes. Where they go, where they’ve been.”

Booker, as he’s done with other Book 1 colorways, dropped off pairs of shoes throughout Phoenix on Friday, posting the locations on Instagram for fans to race to like the famous “Run Forrest, Run!” scene.

The Suns’ star has released several colorways of his first signature basketball shoe, including a Sedona edition and an upcoming Flagstaff-inspired sneaker.

Devin Booker hid signed pairs of his “Forrest Gump” Nike Book 1 around Phoenix for fans to find and keep 📚👀 pic.twitter.com/fvLLsOPWZz — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 24, 2025

