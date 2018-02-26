It’s a busy week during a busy offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2018 NFL Combine, which runs Tuesday through next Monday, will allow general manager Steve Keim, head coach Steve Wilks and the rest of the Arizona staff to begin filling in the holes.

Not only will the Cardinals be able to get up-close looks at the incoming draftees, but they’ll be starting up discussions about what positions to prioritize in the draft and free agency.

To keep up to date on the latest from Arizona’s perspective, Mike Jurecki from 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station will be in Indianapolis Tuesday through Saturday. He’ll join The Blitz with B-Train and Jurecki all week from 10 a.m. to noon, plus get the latest from the Cardinals’ leaders regarding their combine evaluations.

Here’s what to know about the week ahead and why, for the Cardinals especially, it’s a big one.

— A full list of NFL Combine workout schedules — measurements, medical exams and interviews — can be viewed here.

— The Cardinals are taking more than 60 employees to the combine for medical examinations, testing and individual interviews. Each team is allowed 30 interviews with prospects for 15 minutes each.

— Arizona will also use the combine to begin discussing free agents with their representatives.

— Of course, the Cardinals need a quarterback or four. They’d like to sign a veteran bridge quarterback but also want at least two young quarterbacks to learn from that bridge quarterback

— Quarterback isn’t the only position of need. The offensive line has allowed the Cardinals quarterbacks to be hit 250 times over the past two seasons. Due to injuries and potential free agent departures, there are holes to fill at receiver, tight end, cornerback, defensive line and inside linebacker.

— Keim will speak with media on Wednesday.

Check back on ArizonaSports.com and our Facebook all week for videos, news and updates.

